Kolkata opt to bowl

Welcome to Match 53 of the season. Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and elects to bowl at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Can they win their second game on the trot and keep themselves afloat?

Kolkata: The IPL 2022 action moves to Pune for the evening game of Super Saturday where a patchy Kolkata Knight Riders face a must-win tie against Lucknow Super Giants in order to nurse any hopes of staying in the race.

Lucknow, the newcomers who have revelled under the leadership of K.L.Rahul, are sitting pretty in second position of the points table while Kolkata had slipped after a promising start to languish in eighth spot now. The Knights may be still taking heart from their miraculous recovery last season when they ended as runners-up after being in seventh position (out of then eight teams) after the India leg, but it looks a tall order this time around.

The Knights had failed to settle their playing XI, thanks to too much chopping and changing, eventually losing faith in two of their retained players – last year’s star performer Venkatesh Iyer as well as mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Lucknow, on the other hand, have a settled look and they owe quite a bit to the planning and execution of mentor Gautam Gambhir – who ironically was the leader during KKR’s purple patch and both titles in 2012 and 2014.