Dubai: Mumbai Indians are yet to regain the winning touch that has been missing since last season. They haven't registered their first of the season as they take on in-form Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League in Pune on Wednesday.
The hosts have won 22 of the 29 matches against the Knight Riders. However, in today’s contest the Knight Riders are firm favourites and have a good chance to settle the score.
Wickets now will start assisting the spinners due to the frequent usage and it will help KKR’s two mystery spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.
Despite that, it will be a Herculean task for Kolkata to knock off Mumbai in their own backyard. With the last few games proving to be crackers, this game will be no different.