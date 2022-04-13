The toss, the teams, the changes

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and the Mumbai Indians will bowl first. It is the second win for Sharma this season, while the Punjab Kings lose their fourth toss.

The changes. Tymal Mills returns for Mumbai who field only three overseas players. The Punjab squad is unchanged.

The teams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Lalit Yadav, Kieron Pollard, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai desperately seek win against upbeat Punjab

Can the Mumbai Indians do a Chennai Super Kings? They have to if Mumbai hope to make it to the last four of IPL 2022. Like Chennai, Mumbai too are a decorated team which have lost their first four games this season. The CSK stemmed the rot with a win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, and now Mumbai have a chance to notch their first win when they meet Punjab Kings at Pune today [Wednesday].

The task is not easy, given Mumbai troubles. The batting hasn’t been consistent, but Suryakumar Yadav’s return from injury has helped. Perhap, the lean Punjab attack may offer a good chance for skipper Rohit Sharma and others to run into form. Kagiso Rabada is not at his best, and other Punjab bowlers are at best restrictive.

That doesn’t guarantee a Mumbai win since their attack too is relatively thin. Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ploughs a lone furrow and Murugan Ashwin is the solitary quality spinner. That will be music to the ears for Punjab batters, led by the power-hitter Liam Livingstone. Shikhar Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma also have weighed in well.