Dubai: Winning comes naturally for Mumbai Indians. Their five Indian Premier League crowns were a testament to their total domination in the richest league in the numerous seasons. Since Season 14, which has now continued in Season 15, W is hard to come by and now they are searching to get to the victory column.
One of the prime reasons for the Paltans’ lacklustre show is the form of Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai skipper is known to lead the team from the front and has been one of the most-prolific run-getters in the history of the tournament and stands third with 5,665 runs in all-time scorers list. But he is not been at his best.
However, his bad luck with the bat has also rubbed off on as a captain, when Pat Cummins played a cracker of a knock, joint fastest 50 in IPL history off 14 balls, and didn’t have a clue of what’s happening when the contest was hanging in a balance.
It is still early days and Mumbai have the experience to come back into their winning groove, but they will be up against a Royal Challengers who pulled off a stunning win against Rajasthan Royals. The return of Glenn Maxwell must have boosted their hopes and Mumbai must be hoping that they don’t get the same treatment from another Australian at Pune.