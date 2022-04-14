Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a good comeback in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League after losing their first two matches.
In their last two matches they have beaten defending champions Chennai Super Kings and new entrants Gujarat Titans.
But, the Orange Army will be without star all-rounder Washington Sundar. He picked up an injury in the match against Gujarat and looks likely to be replaced by left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith.
Good start
Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have made a good start to the season and are currently second in the table. However, they lost their last match against Delhi Capitals and will want to get back to winning ways.
Kolkata opener Venkatesh Iyer scored a half-century against Mumbai and will want to keep his good form up after making a poor start in the first three games. But the left-handed batsman could play an important role tomorrow.
Match 25 will take place at the Brabourne Stadium which has produced several high-scoring matches so far in the tournament.