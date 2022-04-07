Tomorrow in match 16 of the 2022 Indian Premier League Gujarat Titan’s pace attack will come up against the skill of the Punjab Kings batsmen when the two teams clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
It should be a keen tussle between Punjab batsman Liam Livingstone and Gujarat speed merchant Lockie Ferguson. Punjab have made a decent start to the new campaign and currently sit fourth in the table having played three games.
They won their last outing against current champions Chennai Super Kings, while Gujarat sit one place above in third spot having made an unbeaten start.
The new franchise has registered four points from two games and beat Delhi Capitals in their last match and will be aiming to keep their early season form going.
New ball pair
Punjab have looked dangerous in the Powerplay which has set them up well for the rest of their innings in matches and Gujarat may need to come up with a plan to keep them under check early on.
Ferguson will be aided by Mohammed Shami and they make for the most potent new ball pair after the first two weeks of the new IPL season. But expect fireworks from Livingstone who took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners with 60 runs from 32 balls while bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar look handy.
Gujarat meanwhile could have issues in their batting with Vijay Shankar and Matthew Wade failing to find any rhythm whilst only Shubhman Gill has looked assured early on.