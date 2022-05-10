Gujarat captain exits

More agony for Gujarat. Captain Hardik Pandya slashes at Avesh Khan and succeeds only in edging to the keeper. Three wickets down and Gujarat are in serious trouble. They need a partnership, a swift one too. David Miller can do it. Can he deliver today? 59/3 in 10 overs

06:45PM



Gujarat batters crawl

The loss of two wickets in the powerplay have slowed down Gujarat, who crawl to 51/2 in 9 overs. Gill and Pandya are taking no risks as Lucknow bowlers seize control. Gujarat have to accelerate or else they will end up with a below par score.

06:38PM



Lucknow in control

35/2 in the powerplay is a slow start. The loss of two wickets in the first six overs have slowed down Gujarat as they seek to rebuild before the push from the middle overs. And they will need enough wickets in hand ahead of the slog overs. So plenty of pressure on Gill and Pandya. Lucknow have have the upper hand. 44/2 in 7.4 overs

06:27PM



Two down for Gujarat

A scoop spells the doom for Matthew Wade, who nicked Avesh Khan to the keeper. Two wickets down for Gujarat in the powerplay. Not an ideal situation for skipper Hardik Pandya to walk in. Rebuilding time for Gujarat in Pune. 30/2 in 5 overs.

06:16PM



Gujarat’s Saha's gone

Early setback for the Gujarat Titans. Wriddhiman Saha, who has been giving them brilliant starts in the last few games, skies a Mohsin Khan delivery to mid-on. Saha struggled to get going and the dismissal was born out of frustration. Gujarat wouldn't want to lose more wickets in the powerplay. 13/1 in 3 overs

05:58PM



The toss, teams and changes

Three changes for Gujarat Titans. Lockie Ferguson makes way for Matthew Wade, while Yash Dayal takes the place of Pradeep Sangwan. Batsman Sai Sudharsan is replaced by left-arm spinner Sai Kishore. Interestingly, both the Sai are from Tamil Nadu.

One change for Lucknow Super Giants: Allrounder Karan Sharma from Uttar Pradesh makes his IPL debut, replacing leggie Ravi Bishnoi. Sharma bowls off-breaks; not to be confused with Karn Sharma, who is in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.

The teams:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Matthew Wade, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera.

Preview: Lucknow fancied to extend win streak

Captains Hardik Pandya of the Gujarat Titans and KL Rahul of the Lucknow Super Giants after the toss for Match 57 of the Tata Indian Premier League at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on May 10, 2022. Image Credit: Gujarat Titans/Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans may be newbies to the Indian Premier League, but they are perched atop the points table with eight wins from 11 games. The two have 16 points apiece, but Lucknow have their noses in front on the strength of a superior run rate. Clear proof of firm favourites will emerge after Lucknow and Gujarat clash today at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.

The winners go clear the top, although both are certainties to make the playoffs. Lucknow are in a better frame of mind after coming on the back of four wins on the trot, while Gujarat may be hamstrung by the losses in the last two games.

Lucknow’s strength lies in their batting with captain KL Rahul in glorious form, followed by a string of allrounders led by Marcus Stoinis. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat have an incisive attack led by Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan, and their batting received a fillip from the lusty shotmaking of Wriddhiman Saha.