05:48PM



KKR has a special debutant tonight as Aaron Finch, Australia's T20 World Cup winning captain, gets his first game. Can he make a difference up the order?

05:37PM



Sunrisers elect to field

Welcome to Match No.25 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium. Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to field as the wicket may offer some juice for Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and his men.

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders, sitting in the second spot of IPL 2022 table, appear to enjoy the edge on paper against Sunrisers Hyderabad in this evening’s clash – but the form book has often gone for a toss this season.

The Knights, who have looked one of the teams to beat this season, are coming out of a big defeat against Delhi Capitals in their previous game while Sunrisers looked a more composed team in their two back-to-back wins in last two matches.

Shreyas Iyer’s men, despite having more depth in their squad along with the two mystery spinners in their ranks - have a few small headaches nevertheless with veteran opener Ajinkya Rahane failing to fire after the first game. It will be interesting to see if the team management is ready to blood Aaron Finch in his place or persist with Rahane, who failed to convert a few good starts rather than looking out of form.

The Orange Army, who had been playing a somewhat old school of T20 cricket, can do with some more firepower in the Powerplay. Nicholas Pooran, the West Indian who has big shots in his armoury, can be used at No.3 to allow him little more time to settle down.