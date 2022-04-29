Late push

Finally, some late flourish as young Mohsin Khan lifts Chahar for a maximum. In the next over, Chameera slams Rabada for two sixes and then perishes but gradually, Lucknow seem in threshold of a fighting total as it's not easy to bat here.

07:30PM



Punjab bowlers on top

Lucknow keep losing wickets in clusters on a wicket which is slowing down. Rahul Chahar has his first success of the night when he lures Stoinis to go for a drive by making room and is caught by the leg spinner off his own bowling. Can they get to the 150-mark from here?

07:23PM



07:17PM



Quick wickets

The hard work from De Kock, Hooda comes undone as the latter is run out due to a casual running and then Pandya fails to get control of a big shot against Rabada and is caught at long off by Dhawan. Is LSG losing their way at the back-end of the innings?

07:06PM



De Kock falls

The South African and Hooda were beginning to cut loose when Sandeep Sharma, the seasoned IPL seamer, struck for Punjab. A slower delivery from him angles away from the left-handed De Kock whose attempted cut flies off to keeper Sharma for a simple catch.

Slow going

De Kock and Hooda take Lucknow to 67 for one at halfway mark, and it's time to step up now. Hooda picks up leg spinner Livingstone for a big six but strokeplay seems somewhat challenging on this wicket.

06:43PM



Lucknow cross 50-mark

Deepak Hooda, who came in at No.3 with the off-form Manish Pandey being dropped, provides good support to De Kock. He picks up Rishi Dhawan for a big six over long off while De Kock looks in good touch as they are maintaining a run-rate in the region of seven.

06:37PM



06:22PM



Rabada gets the big fish

Enter KG and he removes the in-form KL Rahul in his first over. After making him play the first few deliveries, Rabada gets one to swing away late after pitching and Rahul was forced to nick at it at the last minute and Punjab keeper Jitesh Sharma completes a lovely diving catch.

06:13PM



A sedate start

Punjab seamers Arshdeep Singh & Sandeep Sharma keep things tight in the first two overs against Rahul & De Kock. Both getting some seam movement as the Lucknow openers also seem in no hurry.

05:46PM



05:45PM



05:35PM



Punjab opt to field

Welcome to Match no.42 of IPL 2022. Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal wins the toss and elect to field against Lucknow. Can Rabada & Co make early inroads into the rival batting line-up?

Kolkata: Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants will once again hope to ride on the form of skipper K.L.Rahul when they take on Punjab Kings in the 42nd match of IPL 2022 this evening.

While both teams are coming out of wins, fourth-placed Lucknow look a more balanced team against Mayank Agarwal’s side (now seventh) which has blown a bit hot and cold so far. Lucknow had edged out an out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in the previous game while Punjab had pipped Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan, the veteran Punjab opener who crossed 6000 runs in IPL in their last game, will be looking to give his team a flying start in Powerplay at the MCA Stadium if they are to make a match of it. Punjab can also take heart from the calm approach of young Arshdeep Singh in the death overs and the way they managed to keep Chennai at bay.

Lucknow batters, on the other hand, need to do justice to their reputation as the likes of Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda alongwith overseas allrounders Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder have failed to fire so far.