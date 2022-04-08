Live scorecard here...
Hardik wins battle of captains
Mayank and Shikhar were off to a sedate start on a lively wicket before Hardik strikes in his very first over, second of the innings. He digs one in short at close to 140 kmph to which Mayank goes a pull, but is cramped for space as Rashid Khan completes the catch.
Gujarat opt to bowl
Hardik Pandya wins the toss and quite expectedly, elects to field. The idea will be to unleash Mohammed Shami in the Powerplay for a possible early breakthrough. The big news from Punjab camp is that the explosive Jonny Bairstow is making his 'debut' for them while the Titans have two debutants in Sai Sudarshan and Darshan Nalkande.
Kolkata: Punjab Kings, on a high after an emphatic win over Chennai Super Kings in their last game, will look to sustain the momentum against newcomers Gujarat Titans in Match 16 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium this evening.
In a tournament where close finishes have been the norm so far, the Mayank Agarwal-led team can expect a spirited Titans though, whose strength lies in a potent seam attack comprising of senior Indian paceman Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and skipper Hardik Pandya himself.
Pandya, who had been in good touch with the bat and been clocking 135-plus while bowling, has rallied the team well so far and their close win against Delhi Capitals must have given them a lot of self-belief.
The toss will again hold the key as the Brabourne wicket had been offering quite a bit of juice early on while dew factor is expected to make chasing easy.
Brace for a close contest again…