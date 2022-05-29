The Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in the final of Indian Premier League 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Follow live updates.

Whatever Pandya touches turns into gold

Pandya caps a brilliant spell with the wicket of Hetmyer. The Gujarat captain got rid of Samson off his second ball and then the dangerous Jos Buttler and now the West Indian left-hander, who only this over hit Pandya for two fours. But the all-rounder is on fire with a spell of 3-17 in four overs. After 15 overs, Rajasthan are 94/5.

07:48PM



Runs have dried up for Rajasthan

How many runs Rajasthan could score in the last six overs? From this stage, if the Royals could score 140 it will be a huge boost, but it looks very unlikely. They should be scoring at least 10 runs an over to reach the target and the way Gujarat bowlers are bowling, it will be difficult to break the shackles. One big relief for Rajasthan is Rashid Khan has completed his four overs, after conceding a paltry 18. A brilliant spell. Royals, after 14 overs, are 84/4.

07:39PM



Buttler’s stay ends

It’s all over for Rajasthan. The pressure has caught with the England batter and Pandya getting the big fish with the ball that was not in Buttler’s favourite areas. In trying to run it down for a single at third man, the Orange Cap holder nicks it to Saha. Can’t stop Pandya. The tail has to wag for Royals now.

07:35PM



Another wicket pushes Rajasthan deeper into trouble

Buttler is in a quandary, to attack or not to attack, as runs have dried up from the other side. Padikkal, just like Jaiswal, has succumbed to the stage fright and is not able to find the timing. It took eight balls for the left-hander to score his first run and lasted another couple of balls before he fell to Rashid Khan’s magic. Finally, the struggle comes to an end. Now if Hetmyer also goes early, then big trouble for Rajasthan. After 12 overs Rajasthan are 79/3.

07:26PM



Huge responsibility on Buttler’s shoulders

Buttler Is waging the lone battle and at the halfway mark Rajasthan are 71/2. The lack of boundaries will make it difficult for the England batter to run hard, which could tire him towards the end. But it is important for Royals for Buttler to stay till the end to at least double this score.

07:19PM



Big wicket for Gujarat

Samson has paid the price for his lack of patience by trying to heave Pandya over the fence only for Sai Kishore to complete a difficult, running with the ball coming over the shoulders. Now Buttler will be under tremendous pressure and will have to justify his status as the leading run-getter with the likes of Padikkal and the rest. Pandya has not done anything wrong, including his first over when he got a wicket after giving away only one run. After 9 overs, Royals are 60/2 and Gujarat bowlers are not giving anything away.

07:09PM



Heat building up at Motera

The drama is unfolding befitting the stage. The fastest ball in the IPL, a 157.3kmph yorker to Buttler from Ferguson, a lofted drive just over the leaping hands of Pandya and a perfect lofted shot over point, a couple of close run-out chances add more heat to the final. Rashid Khan once again has his measure of Buttler, bowling in the areas that the Orange Cap holder is not comfortable with and gives away five runs in his second over. After 8 overs, Rajasthan are 59/1.

07:02PM



Samson-Buttler’s partnership key for Rajasthan

When Sanju Samson hit Lockie Ferguson’s 154kmph over mid-on for his first four, not the timing he would have expected and just cleared the fielder, the Rajasthan camp must have had their hearts in their throats. But Ferguson still kept the batters quiet and with his pace and Rashid Khan followed it up with another miserly over, which cost seven runs including a misfielded boundary. After six powerplay overs, Rajasthan are 44/1. A lot will depend on this pair for Rajasthan.

06:53PM



Gujarat get the breakthrough

Jaiswal has been throwing his bat around and after hitting a short ball for a six off Yash Dayal, the left-hander repeated the same shot to pull the ball over the square-leg boundary, only to hit it straight to Sai Kishore. Not the right start Rajasthan would have wanted as Gujarat pacers are keeping a tight hold on the game in the powerplay overs. After 4 overs, Rajasthan are 31/1.

06:48PM



Swing, miss and hit for Jaiswal

The big occasion has get to the young Rajasthan opener Jaiswal. The left-hander has not found his timing and took 8 balls to his first run. But after a couple of wild swing, Jaiswal found the ball in his range, which he dispatched over extra covers for first six and followed it up with a mistimed pull for three. After 3 overs, Rajasthan are 21/0, Buttler is still watchful, while Jaiswal is on the attack.

06:38PM



Shami keeps Rajasthan openers quiet

Shami gave a good start to Gujarat, troubling both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler with his swing, pace and accuracy. After one over, Rajasthan are 1/0.

06:28PM



Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh during his performance before the final. Image Credit: Courtesy: BCCI

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman kept the fans entertained before the action begun at the packed stadium in Motera.

06:14PM



Sanju Samson, after winning his second consecutive toss, said: "It is a used wicket, we're playing the second game here and looks dry. Everyone is very positive and excited to play the IPL final in front of this fabulous crowd. Same team."

Gujarat skipper Hardik Padya said: "We would've bowled first [massive cheers in the background]. Very overwhelming to see so many people come and support us. We want to treat this game as normal as possible and take the right decisions. The boys are chilled out, credit to the support staff."

06:05PM



Samson wins toss and elects to bat

Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against Gujarat Titans in the final. Rajasthan have retained the same team while Pandya have brought in Lockie Ferguson for Alzzari Joseph.

Dubai: Gujarat Titans face an intriguing clash in the final of the Indian Premier League Season 15 against Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The Titans will be playing in front of a number of home fans at the majestic stadium and despite winning twice against Rajasthan this season, the Hardik Pandya-led team face dangers that are two-fold with Rajasthan possessing both the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap holders.

Two potent weapons

The first big worry to contend for Gujarat is Jos Buttler, who could take the match away from them at the start of the match. The England batter, after scoring his fourth century this season, will eager to continue with the same form in the final, but it might not be an easy task on such a big occasion.

On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal, the main wicket-taker for Royals, has also been breaking partnerships at crucial stages and the leg-spinner has developed a potent partnership with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Toss factor

While it is a big advantage for Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson to have these two potent weapons to unleash at his rivals, it could work also against Royals as the 2007 winners have been riding on the duo’s backs to reach the final. Should they have an off day, then the rest could be in unfamiliar territory and will find the going tough even though Rajasthan possess some quality players.

On the contrary, Gujarat have not been relying on individual brilliance, but on a collective effore. Almost everyone in the playing XI have come up with match-winning performances during the course of the tournament, rescuing the team up from troubled waters. That should give the Titans the edge in the title decider, where the toss could also be a big factor.