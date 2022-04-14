Pandya, Manohar consolidate

The captain is taking on the responsibility as he and Abhinav Manohar try to take the innings little deeper before launching an attack. At 78 for three after 11 overs, Gujarat certainly has a long way to go.

Big blow for Gujarat

Pandya and Gill chose to hit their way out of trouble after finishing the Powerplay at 42 for two, but anchorman Gill falls soon after. Riyan Parag tosses one up - a carrom ball - which Gill wanted to despatch over long on. However, it takes the bottom of the bat and he is caught at the deep - falling sheaply for the second game in a row.

Shankar falls to poor shot

Vijay Shankar fails as he tries to slash at a wide delivery from Kuldeep Sen and Samson completes a regulation. Young Kuldeep, who kept his cool in bowling their crucial last over in their last match, is quick and offers the management another exciting pace option. It's now left to Gill & skipper Pandya to repair the early damage.

Wade falls in second over

Matthew Wade, who made a rousing start in Jimmy Neesham's first over with three fours, is run out in the second thanks to a smart piece of work by Rassie van der Dussen. Vijay Shankar, back after a niggle, comes in at No.3.

Royals opt to field, no Boult

Welcome to Match No.24 of IPL 2022. Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and preferred to chase in Navi Mumbai, though this venue had been offering the best batting surface of all four so far. They will be missing Trent Boult due to a niggle as Jimmy Neesham, another Kiwi, replaces him.

Kolkata: Gujarat Titans, the newcomers, will look to get back to their winning habit again as they take on a well-balanced Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of IPL 2022 this evening.

The points table has taken an intriguing look in the third week of the season with as many as six teams tied at six points apiece at the top. Royals occupy the top spot with the best net run-rate while Titans are at fifth – while Punjab Kings clawed up to third spot after a win over Mumbai Indians last night.

Every full points is crucial at this stage as Sanju Samson’s Royals appears to have the edge against Hardik Pandya’s Titans at the D.Y.Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Pink Army kept their nerves in a close win against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game while Titans looked a bit clueless in defending a competitive total against a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The toss once again assumes an important role as the teams batting second have a better record here. Titans’ best chance lies in their pacemen knocking over Jos Buttler early to try and put pressure on the rivals’ batting line-up.