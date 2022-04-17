Gujarat win toss and elect to field

In a major setback to the high-flying Titans, skipper Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the crucial clash against Chennai Super Kings due to a stiffness in his groin, which forced the all-rounder to leave early in their previous game against Rajasthan Royals. Alzarri Joseph and Wriddhiman Saha make their debut for Gujarat. Super Kings have retained their same squad that beat Bangalore. Rashid Khan, who is leading in Pandya’s absence, wins the toss and elects to field.

Yellow Lions a difficult opponents with their tails up

Dubai: Newcomers Gujarat Titans, who are on a roll after winning four of their five games, face a resurgent Chennai Super Kings in Match 29 of the TATA Indian Premier League Season 15 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday (today).

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya has been in a form of his life and the extra responsibility seemed to have spurred him to bring out all of his repertoire for his new franchise. The talented all-rounder, who is also proving a point to the Indian selectors that he is still not a spent force by bowling at good pace, is occupying the third spot in the race for Orange Cap for the top-rungetters of the season.

Though it is important for Gujarat for him to continue in the same fashion, Chennai Super Kings are known to target the vital cog in their rivals wheel to dismantle them. New skipper Ravindra Jadeja, armed with the acumen of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, knows that they have the arsenal to get Pandya cheaply. The clash between Jadeja and Pandya is an interesting sub-plot in grand scheme of things.

The win against Royal Challengers Bangalore should have given the ‘Yellove’ team the confidence and energy to move ahead, though the only concern is the form of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was the top-scorer last season but yet to make his mark on wickets that are familiar to the Pune-born opener. With most of the other boxes ticked and veteran Robin Uthappa and Sivam Dube among the runs, it should not be a concern for CSK.