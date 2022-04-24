The Mumbai Indians clash with the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 37 of the Indian Premier League 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Follow the updates:

Spin of the coin favours Mumbai

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to field first. The Indians have retained the squad while Lucknow make one change. Pacer Avesh Khan is ruled out of clash with a niggle and Uttar Pradesh left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan will make his debut for Lucknow.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan key

Dubai: Generally April 24, the birthday of legendary Mumbai batter Sachin Tendulkar, will be marked with joy and fervour by Mumbai Indians, but this time around the five-time champions are languishing at the bottom of the table with record seven losses.

At the start of the season one would have expected Mumbai at the top of the table and Indian Premier League newcomers Lucknow Super Giants at the bottom. But the season so far has panned out on the contrary to the expectations. In a role reversal, the five-time champions are 10th in the table while Lucknow Super Giants are assuming the favourites tag when the two teams meet today at the Wankhede Stadium, the den of Mumbai Indians in the past.

A tone of a Twenty20 contest is generally set by the openers and Mumbai have the best in the explosive opening pairing of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. But unfortunately they have not been striking form and had to depend on rookies like Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma, who played a face-saving knock against stunning loss against Chennai Super Kings in the previous game.

Mumbai's woes deepen

Veteran Suryakumar Yadav’s form is the only pleasing news for the men in blue, but the middle order batter is not able to play with freedom after walking in to the crease when Mumbai are already on the backfoot. The hosts were on the verge of a morale-boosting win against Chennai, needing 18 runs off the last over. But former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had different ideas and reproduced his trademark best to script a win off the last ball to deepen Mumbai’s woes.

Though Lucknow are also coming into the game after an 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, their third defeat this season, there are many positives going into the game for the debutants. Skipper KL Rahul is in good form, as usual, but his leadership skill or the lack of utilisation of manpower to the optimum level is an area of concern.