'DK' at work again

Dinesh Karthik is in the zone again - he picks up a slower Mustiafizur delivery for one of the most astounding switch hits one has seen for a six and then lifts him down the ground. RCB has already crossed the 150-mark and look good for more.

07:34PM



Don't miss this one...

07:22PM



Can DK boost RCB total?

'DK' makes his intentions clear as he pulls Khaleel over square leg for a flat maximum. RCB reach 115 for five and with five overs still to go, a lot depends on the veteran keeper-batter to give them a challenging total.

07:09PM



07:06PM



Kuldeep has the last laugh

An important breakthrough for Maxwell soon after he reached a well-deserved 50. Kuldeep, who had a very costly first over, played on his patience and the Aussie holes out towards the longer boundary. A wicket which RCB could ill-afford but this brings out seasoned finisher Dinesh Karthik.

06:52PM



Maxwell cuts loose

RCB are breathing easy at the strategic break at 70 for three after nine overs and they have to thank 'Maxi' for that. The Aussie attacked Kuldeep Yadav straightaway, picking up two sixes off his first over and 22 in all, to bring RCB into the match again at halfway mark.

06:37PM



Kohli run out again

Disaster strikes RCB as soon after negotiating the Powerplay to reach 40 for two, Virat Kohli is run out for the second time this season - thanks to a brilliant piece of work by Lalit Yadav in the outfield. Kohli wanted a cheeky single by pushing Shardul to point when it wasn't there and Delhi have their tails up now.

06:17PM



Dramatic start

Shardul Thakur strikes early as he catches RCB opener Anuj Rawat plumb. Skipper Faf du Plessis, the anchorman of their batting, follows soon as Khaleel Ahmed gets the big wicket and Bangalore are in some trouble.

05:53PM



05:48PM



Delhi opt to bowl

Welcome to Match No.27 at Wankhede Stadium. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field - a tested formula at this venue. The welcome news in their camp is Mitchell Marsh will be a part of the playing XI today.

Kolkata: There is little to separate the two teams, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who face off in cracker of a contest in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium this evening.

The 27th match of the season holds huge significance for both the potential title-contenders as they still find themselves in the lower half of the table and need to break free soon. Reputations have repeatedly gone for a toss so far – even though Delhi has the psychological advantage of going into the match on the back of a win while Bangalore fell short in a high-scoring game where veteran Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube went berserk for Chennai Super Kings.

The Rishabh Pant-led team will take heart from David Warner getting among the runs and Prithvi Shaw being in top gear during their last outing against Kolkata Knight Riders as their openers often held key to their success over the last couple of seasons. Their pace attack, however, is no longer as potent this season and one hopes South African Anrich Nortje gets his rhthym back soon.

RCB, on the other hand, will desperately want Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell to do justice to their reputation if they want to chase that elusive title.