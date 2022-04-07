Shaw scores half-century to take Delhi ahead

Prithvi Shaw kept getting the gifts and he kept collecting them to score a half-century off 30 balls and take Delhi Capitals to 57/0 at the end of seven overs. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Australian pacer Andrew Tye were both dispatched to the point fence. With the field spreading now after the powerplay overs, Lucknow bowlers hope to pull back Shaw and stop Capitals from going further ahead. Warner is batting on 4.

06:22PM



Lucknow bowlers erring in length

Lucknow bowlers have not done their homework right. Shaw, who has a back and across trigger movement, was gifted with several short-pitch or short of length deliveries. The diminutive opener grabbed the freebies to Delhi to 40/0 after four overs with the Avesh Khan first over costing him 13 runs. Shaw moves to 35 off 17 balls, keeping the experienced Warner as mute spectator.

06:17PM



Shaw shifting to top gear

You can’t keep the Delhi openers, Prithvi Shaw and David Warner quite for long. After assessing the wicket in the first over, which produced only 4 runs, the young Shaw went straight into the top gear to punish both Krishnappa Gowtham and Jason Holder to take Delhi to 27 for no loss after three overs with the Indian doing bulk of the damage with 22. The wicket plays true and one can expect a high-scoring contest.

05:39PM



Lucknow elects to bowl first

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul wins the toss and rightly elects to bowl on a surface that is likely to assist the bowlers. Krishnappa Gowtham comes in place of Manish Pandey, while David Warner and Anriche Nortje have made their much-awaited return to Delhi Captials squad. Sarfraz Khan also finds a place in Delhi, replacing Mandeep while Tim Seifert and Khaleel Ahmed also miss out.

Contest for bragging rights

Dubai: Lucknow Super Giants have been a surprise package so far as the Indian Premier League newcomers have scored two wins in three games, but today skipper KL Rahul will face a big test against a full-strength Delhi Capitals squad at the DY Patil Stadium.

The sub-plot in the contest is the bragging rights between Rahul and Rishabh Pant for the Indian whitball captaincy rights, if and when Rohit Sharma decides to call it quits. But coming to today’s game, Delhi, who have been constantly improving over the last few seasons under the guidance of former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, will start as favourites after the return of the dangerous opener David Warner and Anrich Nortje, which would bolster their chances in the coming matches and move them up towards the top of the table.

Delhi have a variety in their attack and can bat deep down the order. The return to form of Kuldeep Yadav must have been a pleasing news for Delhi, especially with the wickets now assisting the bowlers due to the constant use of the turf.