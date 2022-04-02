Pant, Lalit Yadav put Delhi on course

Pant finds an able ally in allrounder Lalit Yadav as they stitch a valuable 50-plus partnership. Rashid Khan, who came in at eighth over, makes to make an impact in his two overs but Delhi still has quite a job on their hands.

08:34PM



Lockie on fire

Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand pace bowler, shows his worth by removing the dangerous Prithvi Shaw and Mandeep Singh who was growing in confidence. Delhi reeling after a poor powerplay as they manage 43 for the loss of three wickets.

Pandya opens attack

A smart move by captain Pandya who started the new ball attack with Shami as the ball had been stopping a bit. He strikes off his first delivery as Tim Seifert drives early at him and is caught at mid wicket.

07:20PM



Gujarat Titans ride on classy Gill knock

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Kolkata: Shubman Gill showed once again why he is regarded so highly with a classy 84 (off 46 balls), helping Gujarat Titans reach a challenging score of 171 for six against Delhi Capitals in the evening match of IPL 2022 this evening.

The most significant part of Gill’s innings was not only the six fours or four sixes, but the fact that he has only played six dot balls along the way. Skipper Hardik Pandya, coming in at number four, was timing the ball well for his 31 off 27 deliveries while David Miller & Rahul Tewatia came up with two cameos.

It does not look quite a par score with Delhi boasting of the likes of Prithvi Shaw and skipper Rishabh Pant, but this is where Mohammed Shami can make a difference with a few early strikes.

Gill opens up

Gill, who scored a polished half-century, and has been anhcoring the innings and picks up Axar for a big six over mid-wicket. With David Miller around, they need to take it to the region of 170 or more in the last four overs.

06:51PM



Onus on Hardik, Gill

A crucial phase of the innings. Gill has now spent time in the middle and needs to open up alongwith his captain Pandya - through it's not proving easy against two quality spinners like Kuldeep and Axar.

06:35PM



Gujarat lose Vijay Shankar

It's been a sedate powerplay for Gujarat with Gill and Vijay Shankar trying to play some risk-free cricket to reach 44 for one. Pant brings on Kuldeep immediately as there is not much juice in it for seamer and he strikes with the wrong un straightaway. The Chinaman bowler must have taken a lot of heart from his three-wicket haul in first game.

Mustafizur strikes

The Bangladesh seamer, in the playing XI after his quarantine, makes his presence felt. An ideal back of a length delivery to which Matthew Wade got some blade and was caught behind by Pant. Delhi rewarded for a sharp DRS as they strike the first blood.

Kolkata: It’s time for the action to shift to the MCA Stadium in Pune where Delhi Capitals take on debutants Gujarat Titans in Match 10 of IPL 2022 this evening.

Both teams are coming off a break since they won their respective first games, with the Rishabh Pant-led side winning a close game against Mumbai Indians while the feisty allrounder Rahul Tewatia and skipper Hardik Pandya took Gujarat over the line against the other newcomer Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi may have a better batting firepower than their rivals, but the toss will once again play a crucial role in the evening game as Gujarat's pace attack, led by senior pro Mohammed Shami and Kiwi Lockie Ferguson, seem to have more quality than their rivals. A welcome addition to Pant's playing XI this evening will be Mustafizur Rehman of Bangladesh, who has now completed his quarantine period.