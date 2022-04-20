Dubai: Delhi Capitals’ match against Punjab Kings is hanging in the balance after news reports have confirmed second overseas player has tested positive on Wednesday afternoon, hours before the start of Match 32.
With the new positive report the total tally of positive tests in the camp goes up to six and it is learnt that the Board of Control for Cricket in India have asked the players not to come out of their rooms and will be conducting a test in their rooms.
Only those who turn negative will be allowed to take part in the match against Punjab Kings, which has been moved from Pune to Brabourne stadium in Mumbai to reduce risk of transmission during the long-distance travel journey in a closed environment.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India press release said the change of venue has been triggered due to five Covid-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent: Patrick Farhat — Physiotherapist (tested positive on April 15), Chetan Kumar — Sports Massage Therapist (positive on April 16), Mitchell Marsh — Player (April 18), Dr Abhijit Salvi — Team doctor (April 18) and Akash Mane — Social Media Content team member (April 18).
The Covid positive cases are under isolation and medical observation, while Australian all-rounder Marsh is in hospital. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be reintegrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble.