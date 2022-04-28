Crucial 50-plus partnership

Rinku Singh, a domestic player from UP who had been a part of KKR set-up for a while, repaid their faith as he kept company with Nitish Rana for an extremely critical 50-stand in seventh wicket.

Rana's lone battle

Rana, a young veteran of IPL, picks up Lalit Yadav to attack and picks up two big sixes in the 17th over. Knights' plight this evening is largely due to some indisciplined batting performance, though skipper Shreyas' dismissal was someone a freak one after a nice anchoring effort. How much more can KKR get from here?

Sensational Kuldeep

Kuldeep continues to torment the KKR batting when in his third over, he first drags out Shreyas Iyer to try and play square off the wicket to a wide one which was also keeping low. Pant completes a fortuitous catch and soon after, Russell steps out to Kuldeep and is caught well short of his crease as he is stumped.

Can Nitish, Shreyas do it?

Captain Shreyas & Nitish Rana try to shore up the KKR innings, but at 61/4 after 11 overs, they would really need to play catch-up from here. Andre Russell is still to come and he should definitely come ahead of Rinku Singh to be able to face more balls to give their bowlers something to bowl at.

Knights in major trouble

Kuldeep Yadav just loves to rip through his former franchise, it seems. After playing on the patience of Baba Indrajith for a catch in the deep, the Chinaman bowler catches Sunil Narine in front of the wicket. A shellshocked KKR camp ask for a review but possibly knew there wasn't much hope. At 35/4, skipper Shreyas and Nitish Rana have a job on their hands.

Sakariya make his mark in Delhi colours promptly.

Ugly heave from Finch

The Australian white ball skipper, dropped earlier in the over, goes for a pre-determined heave to a delivery from Chetan Sakariya shaping to come in a bit - misses the line and is bowled. For all the talk of fearless cricket, he should have done better. A good start for the talented Sakariya in Delhi colours.

Finch back, Venkatesh opens

An impressive first over from Fizz, where he caught Finch in front of the stumps but the ruling is not out. Good to see Finch back and Venkatesh Iyer, who did so well for KKR as an opener in the UAE leg last season, back up the order.

Delhi elect to field

Welcome to Match 41 of the season. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant wins the toss and not surprisingly, elects to field. A first use of the Wankhede wicket makes sense while the dew factor makes chasing easy. Can they turn a new leaf from here?

Kolkata: Delhi Capitals will look to turn a new leaf as they begin the second leg of their campaign in IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders, another inconsistent franchise, in the 41st match of the season this evening.

The Rishabh Pant-led team, now in seventh position of the points table, have failed to do justice to their reputation so far which made them one of the most improved teams over the last three seasons. The petulance of their dugout over the no-ball claims in the final over of their last game against Rajasthan Royals left a sour taste – but Head Coach Ricky Ponting will be back after a precautionary isolation (after one of his family members tested positive for Covid-19) to keep control over things.

Their new-ball attack has looked thin so far after the impact both Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje made in 2020-21, and it will make a lot of difference if the latter makes a comeback on the Wankhede strip which offers bounce and carry.