Tired Buttler falls

End of a glorious innings as Buttler smashes a low full toss from Fizz into the hands of Warner at long on. Meanwhile, he had helped Samson put together a 47-run stand for second wicket in no time as the Royals skipper had been also milking a demoralised attack.

07:41PM



07:36PM



Unstoppable Buttler

A strike-rate of 171.67 probably still doesn't say the extent of Buttler's domination this evening. His eight clean hits for maximum was spread all around the park as it was an awesome exhibition of pacing a T20 innings at this level. What a player!

07:23PM



Some reprieve for Delhi

A rampaging 155-run opening partnership comes to an end as Padikkal eventually gets into groove with a pleasing 54 off 35 balls. The damage has been done - and Pant's bowling changes left a bit to be desired this evening.

07:07PM



Delhi look clueless

The way the Royals openers paced their innings have been exemplary as Delhi bowlers are looking clueless at the moment. None of their three spinners could make an impact and Royals are now looking good for the biggest total at this venue this season.

06:53PM



Royals sitting pretty

After seeing through the Powerplay carefully, the Royals openers open up against the spinners - putting even a mingy Patel and Kuldeep Yadav under pressure. Buttler reaches a half-century off 36 balls and looks menacing again.

06:43PM



Buttler, Padikkal up the ante

Pant employing a double spin attack but the Royals openers decide to open up now. Padikkal, on the lookout for a big innings this one, takes on the mingy Patel for a maximum while a patient Buttler lifts Kuldeep straight down the ground.

06:35PM



06:31PM



Buttler opens up

The in-form English batter chooses Khaleel Ahmed to attack, picking him for two sixes over mid wicket in the final over. Rajasthan shake off a cautious start to get to 44 for no loss after Powerplay as Khaleel pulls back well.

06:16PM



Sedate start from Royals

Buttler, Padikkal off to a cautious start on a wicket with a smattering of grass. Pant brings on off spinner Lalit Yadav in third over with a left-hander in Padikkal and the former bowls a tight first over.

05:51PM



Delhi opt to field

Welcome to Match no.34 of IPL 2022. Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals with the wicket promising early life for the seamers. Both teams will be fielding unchanged playing XIs from their last game in a potentially exciting clash.

Kolkata: Delhi Capitals will hope to build on their ruthless win in the previous game against an in-form Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium this evening as shadows of Covid-19 continues to lurk in the IPL 2022.

While six members of the Delhi camp, including two players Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert are still in isolation after testing positive, their problems were further compounded when head coach Ricky Ponting had to go in isolation on Friday after one of his family members also tested positive. Ponting will not be there in the dugout for the game, though there will be no dearth of tactical nous with IPL veteran Shane Watson and Ajit Agarkar among their assistant coaches.

Rajasthan, coming on the back of a thin win in a high-scoring thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game, will be banking on the form of Jos Buttler once again to give them a flying start. Delhi will have to strike early and it won’t be a surprise to see Axar Patel being used early on to break the rhythm of strokemakers Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal.