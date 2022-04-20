The Delhi Capitals clash with the Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Follow the highlights here.

Jitesh Sharma to the rescue

Jitesh Sharma is playing a good hand for Punjab. He is not overawed by the situation and is unafraid to play his shots. Boundaries are coming, and a partnership is blossoming between Sharma and Shahrukh Khan. Punjab are 73/4 in 10 overs

06:38PM



Punjab's fortunes plunge

Bairstow is caught at deep fine-leg and Punjab are hurtling towards disaster. Four wickets down in seven overs, they have not been able to string together a decent partnership. A sub-par total looms for Punjab. 62/4 in 7.4 overs

06:31PM



Livingstone flummoxed

Livingstone steps out to left-arm spinner Axar Patel, misses and is stumped. Punjab are in serious trouble, losing three wickets in the powerplay, although Bairstow has been in a punishing mood. 47/3 in 6 overs

06:19PM



Two wickets in two overs

Two wickets down. First, Punjab opener Dhawan is caught behind off Delhi off-break bowler Lalit Yadav soon after he slammed a four down the ground. And Agarwal follows, chopping a Mustafizur Rahman delivery onto his stumps. Punjab are in early trouble. 40/2 in 4.5 overs

06:16PM



Agarwal step on the gas

Skipper Mayank Agarwal continues to be good nick. He takes three boundaries of Shardul Thakur and Punjab are accelerating in the powerplay. 27/1 in 3 overs

Punjab off to a sedate start

Mayank Agarwal opens with Shikhar Dhawan against Delhi seamers Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed. Punjab are 13/0 in 2 overs

Captains Mayank Agarwal of the Punjab Kings and Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Capitals at the toss of the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 20, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

05:48PM



The toss, the changes and the teams

Delhi Capitals win the toss and opt to bowl first against the Punjab Kings.

One change for Delhi with Sarfaraz Khan coming in for Mitchell Marsh.

Punjab have made two changes as Nathan Ellis replaces Odean Smith and Mayank Agarwal returns from injury in place of Prabhsimran Singh.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Rahul Chahar.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Safaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Preview: Delhi, Punjab face in the battle of equals

The Delhi Capitals, who face the Punjab Kings under a COVID-19 cloud, may not be in the best frame of mind as they take the field at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. But Wednesday’s tie is important for the Risbhabh Pant-led Delhi to revive their fortunes, having lost three of their five games.

Punjab too are in a similar position as they have won only two of their five matches. So both teams will want to gain full points ahead of the scramble for the playoff spots.

COVID is not the only problem for Delhi. Their batting has been inconsistent, and the bowling toothless apart from the chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. The form of pace ace Anrich Nortje has been troubling too.

In contrast, Punjab’s batting has been better, with opener Shikhar Dhawan and power-hitter Liam Livingstone showing the way. The return of skipper Mayank Agarwal from injury is a bonus. But bowling worries persist with pacer Kagiso Rabada and leggie Rahul Chahar struggling to take wickets. Arshdeep Singh’s miserly spells have helped.