06:39PM



A top-notch 50 by Uthappa

The former Indian batter, who had spent most of the last season in the dugout, completes a classy half-century (off 25 balls) at the Brabourne. He and Moeen Ali had been milking the Lucknow attack ever so easily as CSK are really looking to go on for a big total now.

06:25PM



A profitable powerplay

CSK are unfazed at the early loss of Ruturaj Gaekwad, run out due to smart piece of work by Ravi Bishnoi. Uthappa, of course, is so pleasing to the eye while Moeen Ali also means business as he strikes Avesh Khan over square leg for a six. They have crossed the 50-run mark after five overs.

Eventful first over

The action livens up straightaway...Robin Uthappa, who has come out to open as Devon Conway is dropped, finds his timing right with two fours on either side of the wicket. Avesh Khan retaliates with a bouncer on a green top which strikes Uthappa on the helmet as he takes his eyes off the ball.

05:36PM



Lucknow win toss, to field

KL Rahul wins the toss and decides to bowl - which seems to be forming into a template now. The Brabourne wicket has a covering of grass and Lucknow has brought in Andrew Tye in the playing XI. A lot depends on the kind of start Ruturaj Gaekwad and Devon Conway can give the yellow shirts!

Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings, the four-time champions who have a reputation of being slow starters, will look to shake off their loss in the opening game as an aberration as they take on debutants Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2022 fixture this evening.

They are likely to be boosted by the presence of Moeen Ali, the seasoned England allrounder, who has now completed his quarantine period and can provide the muscle at the top of the order.

The KL Rahul-led newcomers, meanwhile, will also be keen to log their first points in the tournament – though the job will not be easy. They will, however, be boosted by the availability of two world class overseas allrounders Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder to choose from.