Chennai Super Kings gain control

Shahrukh holes out in the deep against Jordan and the Punjab innings is unravelling. The promised 200 looks like a mirage. Punjab are 147/6 in 16.2 overs. CSK are back in the game.

07:28PM



The Jitesh Sharma cameo is over

Dwaine Pretorius outfoxes Jitesh (26 in 17 balls) with a slower delivery and he is caught at short third man. Punjab are 147/5 in 15 overs. Odean Smith joins Shahrukh Khan for the last five overs. The two powerhitters should come good if Punjab have to post a competitive total.

07:16PM



Who's Jitesh Sharma?

He's a wicketkeeper batsman. Young and talented too. Sharma has already struck two sixes: one off Moeen Ali, and the other against Mukesh Choudhary. Shahrukh Khan is with him, and Punjab are 131/4 in 13 overs. The fall of Livingstone and Dhawan has allowed the CSK to put the brakes on the scoring rate, which now is a shade under 10 an over.

07:07PM



Livingstone's fiery show ends

The Livingstone mishits are flying to Rayudu, and this time Jadeja is delighted as the CSK veteran holds on to the catch. Livingstone's 60 came from 32 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes.

07:02PM



A half century for Livingstone, but Dhawan falls

After two relatively quiet overs, Livingstone reaches his fifty with a top edge that flew over the keeper and fence. Just as the Punjab Kings were powering away, Shikhar Dhawan (33) exits. The two put on 95 off 52 balls. Punjab are 109/3 in 10 overs.

06:49PM



A missed catch, and a catch that wasn't for CSK

CSK's Ambati Rayudu would be cursing himself. He put down Punjab's Livingstone, who has been putting the bowling to sword. More bad luck came the CSK way when a diving Dhoni picked up a catch on the bounce, again off Livingstone. 89/2 in 8 overs

06:32PM



Livingstone on a rampage

Livingstone is not allowing the CSK to drive home the advantage. He crashes two sixes and three fours off left-arm pacer Choudhary. 26 runs from it. Punjab are 57/2 in 5 overs

06:21PM



Livingstone lights the fuse

The two early setbacks haven't stifled the Punjab strokeplay. Livingstone slams a six and follows it with a four, two balls later, off Choudhary. 31/2 in 4 overs

06:13PM



A six and a run-out for Punjab Kings

Rajapaksa greets Chris Jordan with a one-handed six, only to perish in the next ball. A run-out born out confusion and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's athleticism. Two wickets in powerpay, CSK would love that. Liam Livingstone join Shikhar Dhawan. 17/2 in 2 overs

06:08PM



A boundary, and a wicket

Plenty of action in the first over of the match. Mukesh Choudhary's first ball flies to boundary and Punjab captain is caught off the next ball. Good start by CSK, but Punjab bat deep. Aggressively too. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is in, and he's in tremendous form.

05:55PM



The teams and changes

David Bairstow is not in the Punjab Kings XI. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma and mediumpacer Vaibhav Arora have won their IPL caps.

Adam Milne has made it to the Chennai Super Kings team. CSK have opted to field fit-again Chris Jordan, who will be in charge of the slog overs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary.

05:44PM



Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl first

Captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and the Chennai Super Kings elected to field first. That's been keeping with the trend in IPL 2022, where teams prefer to chase when the dew sets in, making bowling difficult. Only two teams have successfully defended their totals so far.

05:41PM



Chennai Super Kings chase first win

The Chennai Super Kings face the Punjab Kings on Sunday after losing the first two matches. That’s an IPL first for them — a dubious record new captain Ravindra Jadeja would have been keen to avoid. The Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab won one of their two games, but they are unlikely to have recovered from thrashing at the hands of Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders

The 11th match of IPL 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, offers a good chance for CSK to record their first win of the season. But they have significant bowling worries. Ace pacer Deepak Chahar’s absence has been sorely felt in the powerplay, and New Zealander Adam Milne could help if he recovers from injury. They also lack a good leggie to provide breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Punjab will be pleased with the arrival of David Bairstow, who will further beef up their strong batting. But Odean Smith’s bowling has been a nightmare, and that has to be fixed if they harbour ambitions of progressing in the tournament.