Dubai: Chennai Super Kings clash with Delhi Capitals hangs in the balance after a member of the Delhi contingent tested positive for Covid-19 in a fresh scare to the team that had just gotten over from the first round of viral infections in the camp late last month.
According to several Indian media outlets, one of the net bowlers tested positive on the day when the Rishabh Pant-led team had to win their match against the defending champions to keep their play-off hopes alive after being in fifth spot with 10 points.
The affected player and his roommate have isolated themselves while the rest of the players have been asked to be in their rooms until the results of the latest round of tests are announced, according to the Indian Premier League (IPL) protocol.
The IPL have not issued any statement regarding the match status.
Last month, Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert were tested positive, with the Australian all-rounder getting admitted to the hospital for a treatment. Later, coach Ricky Ponting was also in isolation after one of the family members tested positive, during when the team suffered a few losses.
The former Australian captain admitted to breaking few TV remote controls and throwing a few water bottles to the walls while watching the no-ball controversy between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, when he was in quarantine.
It remains to be seen if the Match 55 at the DY Patil Stadium will go ahead. Will have to wait for the updates after the latest round of results are out.