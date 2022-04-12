The Chennai Super Kings have always had the upper hand in the South Indian derby against the Royal Challengers. But CSK are winless in Season 15, while skipper Faf du Pless has steered RCB to thumping wins in three of their four games in IPL 2022.
The CSK’s problems start at the top with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s failure to launch them. The youngster will have to replicate last year’s form and bat deep so that the stroke makers can do their job. Veteran Ambati Rayudu should infuse some steel in the middle order to help CSK post a good score.
Adam Milne’s fitness woes have hurt the bowling, which has been toothless with the departure of Josh Hazlewood and injury to Deepak Chahar. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Moen Ali haven’t been incisive either.
Chennai will have to bowl better to challenge Bangalore, whose batting has been superb with Du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed coming good. The arrival of Glenn Maxwell makes them more formidable, although their attack may suffer from the absence of the bereaved Harshal Patel. Leggie Wanindu Hasaraga has had a good run this year.
So RCB are the odds-on favourites to win but don’t discount four-time winners CSK.