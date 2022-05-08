Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2022 Season at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. To follow latest updates.

Conway provides the fireworks

Kuldeep Yadav has been shredded to pieces by Conway. In an action replay, the Delhi chinaman bowler kept bowling outside the off stump and Conway targeted him through the cover area for three successive fours with Kuldeep’s second over costing him 16 runs. In the process, Gaikwad and Conway take Chennai to 100 at the halfway stage. More fireworks to come if Delhi fail to get any wicket soon.

06:47PM



Conway gets his third successive half-century

Conway is toying with the Delhi bowling, especially spinners. The New Zealand left-hander hit Axar Patel for 14 in his first over and when Pant brought his ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav, the third highest wickettaker this season, he welcomed him by clobbering him to two sixes and a four for a total of 18 runs. Conway eased his way to third straight half-century, off 27 balls to give Super Kings another great start. After 9 overs, the defending champions are 84/0.

06:33PM



Another 50 partnership for Chennai openers

Gaikwad had struck a brilliant partnership with Faf du Plessis in the past year, when they both finished the top two in the batting charts. However, this year the Pune-born opener was not in his elements until he found Conway. They seemed to have stuck a chord and now he is enjoying the partnership with the New Zealander, which began with a record stand against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. After 6 powerplay overs, Chennai are 57/0, one of the best starts this season. Worry for Pant!

06:18PM



A positive start for Chennai

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway have once again started on the right note to take the defending champions to **/0 in 3 overs. These two need to play long before the rest of the batters come and increase the run-rate. Gaikwad has now become a very dangerous customer, as he stepped out to hit Anrich Nortje for a six. A very warm welcome for the South African quick.

05:39PM



Delhi skipper wins toss and elects to field first

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant wins toss and elects to field against Chennai Super Kings. Axar Patel replaces Lalit Yadav, while Shikar Barat replaces Mandeep Singh. However, in another blow to Chennai’s ambitions, Ravindra Jadeja is unfit and has been ruled out for the clash. Shivam Dube replaces the former Chennai captain, while Dwayne Bravo returns to the team in place of Dwaine Pretorius.

Capitals ready to take on Super Kings

Dubai: Delhi Capitals match against Chennai Super Kings to go as planned at the DY Patil Stadium after a fresh Covid-19 scare threatened to scuttle the teams’ plans in Match 55 of the In-dian Premier League 2022 in Mumbai on Sunday.

A member of the Capitals squad, a net bowler according to several reports in Indian media, tested positive in the morning after which he and his roommate went into isolation. The rest of the players were advised to stay in their rooms until the test reports were announced. Since there were no more positive tests in the latest round of PCR tests, the match has been given the clearance to go ahead, which will start at 6pm UAE time.

“Training done. Now time for action. The DC boys are all set to take on the Super Kings,” Delhi Capitals tweeted on their official team handle.

Delhi suffered the fresh Covid scare only weeks after a couple players, Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert, tested positive, with the Australian all-rounder getting admitted to the hospital for treatment. Later, coach Ricky Ponting was also in isolation after one of the family members tested positive, during when the team suffered a few losses.

The former Australian captain admitted to breaking few TV remote controls and throwing a few water bottles to the walls while watching the no-ball controversy between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, when he was in quarantine.

It’s an important game for the Rishabh Pant-led team to win their match against the defending champions to keep their play-off hopes alive after being in fifth spot with 10 points.

Prithvi Shaw hospitalised

Dependable opener Prithvi Shaw, who missed Delhi’s previous clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, is unlikely to play today after the opener posted a picture of himself on Instagram that he will be back soon. It is learnt that Shaw was suffering from high fever and hence was shifted to the hospital from the hotel.

Chennai Super Kings, who are in ninth spot with six points, desperately need to win this contest as a loss will end their slim, mathematical chances of making it to the play-offs. The Men in yellow must be rueing their narrow 13-run loss against Royal Challangers Bangalore in their pre-vious encounter, but Chennai have been showing a good form, but ending up on the losing side only narrowly.

There have been many positives for the side with opener Devon Conway among the runs for the second successive game and Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theeksana bowling economical spells, with the Sri Lankan spinner getting three wickets.

Warner proves crucial

Delhi opener David Warner proves crucial for his team’s fortunes and Super Kings will be targeting his wicket early to have any hopes of winning the contest. Delhi’s bowling is still a cause for worry as except Kuldeep Yadav, none of the other bowlers have made an impact this season. So if Chennai could restrict Delhi under 170, then the defending champions could fancy their chances.

However, with Delhi coming back on a high after thrashing the likes of Umran Malik in the previous game, it’s advantage Captails, unless Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has an ace up his sleeve to stun them.