The Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore clash for the second time in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 match at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Follow the highlights here.

Riyan Parag's pyrotechnics

Parag slammed two sixes and a four to score an unbeaten 56 to take Rajasthan to 144/8 in 20 overs against Bangalore. This will give the Rajasthan bowlers something to bowl at, especially on a wicket that seemed to give the seamers some help.

07:40PM



A run out too

With pressure piling, Prasidh Krishna is run out and Rajasthan's woes continue to pile in the slog overs. But they get 12 from the Josh Hazlewood over, taking the total to 128/8 in 19 overs

07:30PM



Kohli's super catch

Virat Kohli brings of a stunning catch at short mid-wicket after Trent Boult lashes out against Harshal Patel. Rajasthan lose their seventh wicket and are at risk of being bowled out. 113/7 in 17.5 overs

07:23PM



No comebacks for Rajasthan

Shimron Hetmeyer hoists Hasaranga with a slog-sweep, and the top-edge is taken by Prabhudessai. With Hewtmeyer's exit, Rajasthan's hopes in the slog overs have taken a hit. 107/6 in 16.4 overs

07:13PM



Mitchell's misery ends

Daryl Mitchell tortured stay at the middle ends after his attempt to lash out at Hazlewood ends in the hands of Maxwell at long-on. Rajasthan are in big trouble with the slog over looming. 100/5 in 15 overs

Josh Hazlewood of the Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Daryl Mitchell of the of the Rajasthan Royals in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on April 26, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

07:08PM



Rajasthan scoring slows down

Rajasthan scoring has been reduced to a trickle as Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell apply the squeeze for Bangalore. Rajasthan cannot afford to lose wickets ahead of the slog overs. But 99/4 in 14 is slow going, and Rajasthan are likely to end up with a sub-par total.

06:52PM



Samson exit puts Rajasthan in big trouble

An ill-timed reverse sweep against Hasaranga spells the end of Samson's aggressive knock. Bangalore are back in game. Here's a chance for Riyan Parag to show his mettle. Rajasthan need another solid partnership. 69/4 in 10 overs

06:41PM



Samson helps Rajasthan rebuild

Samson and Mitchell are rebuilding the Rajasthan innings after the loss of three early wickets. That hasn't stopped Samson from launching into sixes. He took one off Wanindu Hasaranga and two in a row from Shahbaz Ahmed. 65/3 in 8 overs

Mohammed Siraj of the Royal Challengers Bangalore appeals for LBW against Devdutt Padikkal of the Rajasthan Royals in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 26, 2022. Image Credit: IPL Twitter

06:25PM



Buttler exits, Rajasthan stumble

Three wickets down, including the Orange cap holder Jos Buttler. Siraj grabbed a second sending off Ravichandran Ashwin and Josh Buttler takes out Buttler with Siraj bringing off a super catch. Three down and Rajasthan are in trouble in the powerplay. They need a partnership to shore up the innings. Captain Sanju Samson is out there, and with him is IPL debutant for Rajasthan, Daryll Mitchell. 33/3 in 5 overs

06:10PM



A six and a wicket

Devdutt Padikkal hoists Mohammed Siraj for a six in the first ball of the second over. And Siraj hits back to trap Padikkal in front and Rajasthan lose their first wicket. Early setback for Rajasthan. In strides Ravichandran Ashwin in the new pinch-hitting role. Will the gamble work? Let's wait and watch. 19/1 in 2 overs

Captains Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals and Faf du Plessis of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after the toss of Match 39 of the Tata Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 26, 2022. Image Credit: RCB Twitter

05:47PM



The toss, the teams and changes

Captain Faf du Plessis wins the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore will bowl first.

The changes: Rajat Patidar replaces opener Anuj Rawat for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Du Plessis says Virat Kohli will open with him, and Patidar is likely to come at No 3. For Rajasthan Royals, Daryll Mitchell comes in for Karun Nair and Kuldeep Sen takes the place of Obed McCoy.

The teams

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryll Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Preview: Rajasthan have the edge against Bangalore

It’s the battle of the Royals, Round 2, in IPL 2022. The Royal Challengers Bangalore won the first, but the Rajasthan Royals come into today’s clash at Pune’s MCA Stadium in a better frame of mind. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan are buoyed by two wins, while Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, have had a hammering at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A lot depends on how Bangalore will bounce back from the demoralising defeat. There will also be more pressure on former India captain Virat Kohli after two ducks in a row capped his miserable run of form. Kohli’s batting woes mirror the RCB’s inability to post decent scores, which stem from a poor show in the powerplay.

As a result, Bangalore’s bowling has suffered as pacer Josh Hazlewood and leggie Wanindu Hasaranga were unable to attack due to the lack of runs on the board. The RCB bowling mettle will be put to the test against Rajasthan, whose batting is powered by Jos Buttler in blazing form. Devdutt Padikkal came good in the previous game, Samson took care of the middle overs, and Shimron Heymeyer provided the late thrust.