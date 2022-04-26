The Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore clash for the second time in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 match at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Follow the highlights here.
Riyan Parag's pyrotechnics
Parag slammed two sixes and a four to score an unbeaten 56 to take Rajasthan to 144/8 in 20 overs against Bangalore. This will give the Rajasthan bowlers something to bowl at, especially on a wicket that seemed to give the seamers some help.
A run out too
With pressure piling, Prasidh Krishna is run out and Rajasthan's woes continue to pile in the slog overs. But they get 12 from the Josh Hazlewood over, taking the total to 128/8 in 19 overs
Kohli's super catch
Virat Kohli brings of a stunning catch at short mid-wicket after Trent Boult lashes out against Harshal Patel. Rajasthan lose their seventh wicket and are at risk of being bowled out. 113/7 in 17.5 overs
No comebacks for Rajasthan
Shimron Hetmeyer hoists Hasaranga with a slog-sweep, and the top-edge is taken by Prabhudessai. With Hewtmeyer's exit, Rajasthan's hopes in the slog overs have taken a hit. 107/6 in 16.4 overs
Mitchell's misery ends
Daryl Mitchell tortured stay at the middle ends after his attempt to lash out at Hazlewood ends in the hands of Maxwell at long-on. Rajasthan are in big trouble with the slog over looming. 100/5 in 15 overs
Rajasthan scoring slows down
Rajasthan scoring has been reduced to a trickle as Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell apply the squeeze for Bangalore. Rajasthan cannot afford to lose wickets ahead of the slog overs. But 99/4 in 14 is slow going, and Rajasthan are likely to end up with a sub-par total.
Samson exit puts Rajasthan in big trouble
An ill-timed reverse sweep against Hasaranga spells the end of Samson's aggressive knock. Bangalore are back in game. Here's a chance for Riyan Parag to show his mettle. Rajasthan need another solid partnership. 69/4 in 10 overs
Samson helps Rajasthan rebuild
Samson and Mitchell are rebuilding the Rajasthan innings after the loss of three early wickets. That hasn't stopped Samson from launching into sixes. He took one off Wanindu Hasaranga and two in a row from Shahbaz Ahmed. 65/3 in 8 overs
Buttler exits, Rajasthan stumble
Three wickets down, including the Orange cap holder Jos Buttler. Siraj grabbed a second sending off Ravichandran Ashwin and Josh Buttler takes out Buttler with Siraj bringing off a super catch. Three down and Rajasthan are in trouble in the powerplay. They need a partnership to shore up the innings. Captain Sanju Samson is out there, and with him is IPL debutant for Rajasthan, Daryll Mitchell. 33/3 in 5 overs
A six and a wicket
Devdutt Padikkal hoists Mohammed Siraj for a six in the first ball of the second over. And Siraj hits back to trap Padikkal in front and Rajasthan lose their first wicket. Early setback for Rajasthan. In strides Ravichandran Ashwin in the new pinch-hitting role. Will the gamble work? Let's wait and watch. 19/1 in 2 overs
The toss, the teams and changes
Captain Faf du Plessis wins the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore will bowl first.
The changes: Rajat Patidar replaces opener Anuj Rawat for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Du Plessis says Virat Kohli will open with him, and Patidar is likely to come at No 3. For Rajasthan Royals, Daryll Mitchell comes in for Karun Nair and Kuldeep Sen takes the place of Obed McCoy.
The teams
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryll Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Preview: Rajasthan have the edge against Bangalore
It’s the battle of the Royals, Round 2, in IPL 2022. The Royal Challengers Bangalore won the first, but the Rajasthan Royals come into today’s clash at Pune’s MCA Stadium in a better frame of mind. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan are buoyed by two wins, while Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, have had a hammering at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
A lot depends on how Bangalore will bounce back from the demoralising defeat. There will also be more pressure on former India captain Virat Kohli after two ducks in a row capped his miserable run of form. Kohli’s batting woes mirror the RCB’s inability to post decent scores, which stem from a poor show in the powerplay.
As a result, Bangalore’s bowling has suffered as pacer Josh Hazlewood and leggie Wanindu Hasaranga were unable to attack due to the lack of runs on the board. The RCB bowling mettle will be put to the test against Rajasthan, whose batting is powered by Jos Buttler in blazing form. Devdutt Padikkal came good in the previous game, Samson took care of the middle overs, and Shimron Heymeyer provided the late thrust.
Rajasthan have one of the best attacks in the IPL, with leggie Yuzvendra Chahal working his magic at critical junctures and Trent Boult giving the early breakthrough. So Rajasthan are well-placed to avenge the defeat from round one. But beware a wounded RCB.