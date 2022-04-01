Punjab Kings, who beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opener, take on the Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won one and lost another, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

Kolkata have Punjab on the run

Pressure tells on Punjab. Too many dot balls and Shahrukh tries to break free. Skies Tim Southee to Nitish Rana for a five-ball duck. At 92/6, the Punjab batting might is crumbling against the sustained attack of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

06:56PM



Double trouble for Punjab

Livingstone is not one to stay strokeless. The Englishman is caught on the long-off fence off Yadav after Kolkata mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine kept the batsmen quiet. Kolkata are gaining a stranglehold on the match with Narine dismissing Raj Bawa. Punjab are 85/5 in 9.4 overs

06:37PM



Big blow for Punjab as Dhawan is out

Just when Shikhar Dhawan was beginning to break free after an early six, the left-hander nicks Tim Southee to keeper Sam Billings. Young Raj Bawa joins Liam Livingstone at the crease. More batting to come. But Kolkata gain upper hand at the end of power play. Punjab 63/3 in 6 overs

06:24PM



Mavi strikes after Rajapaksa's 4, 6, 6, 6

Rajapaksa and Dhawan have made light of the early loss of skipper and have stepped the scoring. Umesh Yadav's second over cost him 14, and Shivam Mavi suffered at the hands of Rajapaksa, who reeled off three sixes in a row before falling to the same bowler who leaked 22 in the over. Rajapaksa's cameo (31 of 9 balls) have lifted Punjab, but Kolkata are glad to see him go. For he threatened to change course of the Kolkata innings. Punjab 43/2 in 4 overs.

Mayank falls to Umesh Yadav

Early blow for the Punjab Kings as their skipper Mayank Agarwal is trapped lbw by an Umesh Yadav delivery that cut back. Mayank and Shikhar Dhawan had set up Punjab's win over RCB. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dhawan are capable of gathering some quick runs to make the best of powerplay. So still no cause for alarm. But Kolkata will have their tails up.

06:03PM



Kolkata win the toss, elect to field

05:55PM



The teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: 3 Shreyas Iyer (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada.

Punjab's strong batting gives an edge over Kolkata

The explosive batting of the Punjab Kings will come into sharp focus when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

Captained by Mayank Agarwal, Punjab chased down a stiff target in the opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but their batting might faces a more searching examination against the varied Kolkata attack. Punjab bowling, which looked thin, will be bolstered by the arrival of South African speedster Kagiso Rabada.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata were victorious in chasing the Chennai Super Kings’ total but failed to post a good score to test the Bangalore batting. Andre Russell’s fitness is a worry for Kolkata, and the West Indian could be replaced by Chamika Karunaratne or Mohammad Nabi.