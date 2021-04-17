Follow all the actions live here ...
Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad in likely low-scoring thriller
Kolkata: Task is cut out for David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad as they look to shake off the two narrow losses and put their first points on the board against reigning champions Mumbai Indians this evening.
While Mumbai may be the fancied team after they choked Kolkata Knight Riders from a winning position in the last game, the Orange Army may hold a few surprises for them on the slow Chennai track. Rashid Khan, Sunrisers’ key weapon, is capable of posing a few questions for the Mumbai batsmen and it will be hardly surprising if they attack the leg spinner early on.
The champions’ batting line-up has not quite fired with the exception of Suryakumar Yadav, while their rivals also have a few problems of their own to sort out in this area. The explosive starts which Warner and Jonny Bairstow had given them in the past had been missing, with Wriddhiman Saha coming up short on both games so far.
It’s the kind of wicket which needs the likes of a Kane Williamson to hold things together, but is he fit enough to play this match? We will know soon.
