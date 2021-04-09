Kolkata: Mumbai Indians set off on a mission which no team has achieved in the history of IPL before - that of three titles in a row - with a potentially explosive encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the 14th edition today.
However, it will be at a 'neutral' venue of Chennai as the Indian cricket board has drawn up the fixtures across six cities in a fashion that no team plays on their home turf - while travel is minimised as a protection against COVID-19. It will hence be a battle of which of the teams can get used to the unfamiliar conditions of the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium.
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will be looking to continue from where they had left off in the UAE last season, while Virat Kohli's men will look to build on a fourth place finish last time. The heartening news from the RCB camp is Devdutt Padikkal, the prolific opener who had tested positive for Covid, is now available for selection.
The champions will be missing out on the services of Quinton De Kock in the first match as the former South African captain is on mandatory quarantine after having joined the team midway from the Pakistan series.
Over then, to Chennai...