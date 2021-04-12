Follow all the action live here ...
Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals look for redemption
Kolkata: Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler – it will be a Who’s Who of some of biggest hitters of the game in fray as Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of IPL in Mumbai today.
Ironically, both teams big on star value will be looking to make amends about their reputation of being underachievers in the league - both Punjab and Rajasthan finishing sixth and last in the table, respectively. KL Rahul’s Punjab had the satisfaction of winning five matches in a row as they narrowly failed to make the cut for the play-offs while Rajasthan’s campaign had been a patchy one.
While the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab has re-branded itself as Punjab Kings to look for a slice of luck, Royals have entrusted the job of captaincy to Sanju Samson, a Royals loyalist and a IPL veteran. The latter have also inducted Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara as their Director of Cricket for guidance and valuable inputs from the dugout.
The Wankhede Stadium, which provided perfect batting conditions in the Chennai-Delhi game, can brace itself for a flurry of big hits irrespective of the result.
