KL Rahul of Punjab Kings play a shot.
KL Rahul of Punjab Kings play a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Deepak Hooda of Punjab Kings
Deepak Hooda of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics


KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda of Punjab Kings are seen in the middle.
KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda of Punjab Kings are seen in the middle. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Riyan Parag (left) of Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag (left) of Rajasthan Royals with teammates celebrate the wicket of Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings bats.
Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings bats. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals
Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Chetan Sakariya of Rajasthan Royals
Chetan Sakariya of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics







Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson (right) and Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson (right) and Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul are seen after the toss at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. Image Credit: Sportzpics





Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul and Sanju Samson
Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul and Sanju Samson, captain of Rajasthan Royals, at the toss held at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals look for redemption

Kolkata: Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler – it will be a Who’s Who of some of biggest hitters of the game in fray as Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of IPL in Mumbai today.

Ironically, both teams big on star value will be looking to make amends about their reputation of being underachievers in the league - both Punjab and Rajasthan finishing sixth and last in the table, respectively. KL Rahul’s Punjab had the satisfaction of winning five matches in a row as they narrowly failed to make the cut for the play-offs while Rajasthan’s campaign had been a patchy one.

While the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab has re-branded itself as Punjab Kings to look for a slice of luck, Royals have entrusted the job of captaincy to Sanju Samson, a Royals loyalist and a IPL veteran. The latter have also inducted Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara as their Director of Cricket for guidance and valuable inputs from the dugout.

The Wankhede Stadium, which provided perfect batting conditions in the Chennai-Delhi game, can brace itself for a flurry of big hits irrespective of the result.

