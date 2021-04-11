Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders.
Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to keep up their reputation for consistency in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they open their campaign against a gritty Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

Click here to see the live scoreboard

In what could be a battle of spinners on a slow Chepauk track, both sides look well-equipped with the devastating Rashid Khan leading the attack for Sunrisers while the Knights have plenty of options to choose from in their time-tested mystery spinner Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and the veteran Harbhajan Singh.

The two teams are the ones with overseas captains in this edition of the league - with Australian David Warner turning out to be a talismanic figure for the Sunrisers ever since winning the trophy almost singe-handedly for them in 2016. Eoin Morgan, who has come a long way since being a winning team for KKR in 2012, has matured as leader and will have the benefit of leading the team from the first game.

Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast

Follow all the action live here...






Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot.
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Sandeep Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls.
Sandeep Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics





Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan (left) with captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner durig the toss.
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan (left) with captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner durig the toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics






Read more