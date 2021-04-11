Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to keep up their reputation for consistency in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they open their campaign against a gritty Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.
In what could be a battle of spinners on a slow Chepauk track, both sides look well-equipped with the devastating Rashid Khan leading the attack for Sunrisers while the Knights have plenty of options to choose from in their time-tested mystery spinner Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and the veteran Harbhajan Singh.
The two teams are the ones with overseas captains in this edition of the league - with Australian David Warner turning out to be a talismanic figure for the Sunrisers ever since winning the trophy almost singe-handedly for them in 2016. Eoin Morgan, who has come a long way since being a winning team for KKR in 2012, has matured as leader and will have the benefit of leading the team from the first game.
Follow all the action live here...
