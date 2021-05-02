Buttler heroics take Rajasthan Royals to 200-plus total
Kolkata: Jos Buttler showed why he is regarded as one of the most destructive batsman in white ball cricket as his innings of 124 off 64 balls, his first century in IPL, propelled Rajasthan Royals to a mammoth total of 220 for three against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the day game.
A rollicking 150-run partnership between Buttler and the Royals skipper Sanju Samson (48 off 33 balls) took the wind out of Sunrisers' sails. The England wicketkeeper-batsman survived a few close calls early on, but made the most of it with 11 fours and eight sixes - that too with a strike rate of 193.75.
This is the second day on the trot that the New Delhi wicket has seen a 200-plus target being set up. Can the new-look Sunrisers now repeat what Mumbai Indians did on Saturday night?
We will know in the next two hours...
Kolkata: All eyes will be on Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, who has taken over the captaincy from David Warner at Sunrisers Hyderabad who look for the tide to turn in their day match against Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.
Languishing at the bottom of the table at the halfway stage of the league, SRH are expected to see a few radical changes in their playing XI. It will be interesting to see if they still retain the trusted combination of now a ‘relieved’ Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order – or England’s dashing opener Jason Roy comes in place of Warner.
Royals, who also suffer from a lack of depth in their middle order, will have to manage with the available resources. This will mean skipper Sanju Samson having to adopt a role akin to KL Rahul at Punjab Kings and hope for youngsters like Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag and the hard-hitting Rahul Tewatia to deliver for them.