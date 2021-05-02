PAN_6369
Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Click here to see the scoreboard









SPCS5207
Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits over the top for six. Image Credit: Sportzpics




SPCS5089
Vijay Shankar of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics



PAN_6331
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics


PAN_6219
Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics


PAN_6157
Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Buttler heroics take Rajasthan Royals to 200-plus total

Kolkata: Jos Buttler showed why he is regarded as one of the most destructive batsman in white ball cricket as his innings of 124 off 64 balls, his first century in IPL, propelled Rajasthan Royals to a mammoth total of 220 for three against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the day game.

Cricket enthusiast Sahil Sajan mid innings analysis

A rollicking 150-run partnership between Buttler and the Royals skipper Sanju Samson (48 off 33 balls) took the wind out of Sunrisers' sails. The England wicketkeeper-batsman survived a few close calls early on, but made the most of it with 11 fours and eight sixes - that too with a strike rate of 193.75.

This is the second day on the trot that the New Delhi wicket has seen a 200-plus target being set up. Can the new-look Sunrisers now repeat what Mumbai Indians did on Saturday night?

We will know in the next two hours...



PAN_6069
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics







SPCS4864
Sanju Samson Captain of Rajasthan Royals departs. Image Credit: Sportzpics




_AI_4313
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals hitting a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics


PAN_5920
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics





PAN_5837
Jos Buttler, right, and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics


PAN_5805
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics


PAN_5750
Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

PAN_5698
Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad appeals for the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics


PAN_5666
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics



RON_4960
Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sanju Samson Captain of Rajasthan Royals during the toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Kolkata: All eyes will be on Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, who has taken over the captaincy from David Warner at Sunrisers Hyderabad who look for the tide to turn in their day match against Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan on expectations for RR vs SRH match.

Languishing at the bottom of the table at the halfway stage of the league, SRH are expected to see a few radical changes in their playing XI. It will be interesting to see if they still retain the trusted combination of now a ‘relieved’ Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order – or England’s dashing opener Jason Roy comes in place of Warner.

Royals, who also suffer from a lack of depth in their middle order, will have to manage with the available resources. This will mean skipper Sanju Samson having to adopt a role akin to KL Rahul at Punjab Kings and hope for youngsters like Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag and the hard-hitting Rahul Tewatia to deliver for them.