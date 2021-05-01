Follow all the actions live here ...
Rayudu blitz takes Chennai to highest total against Mumbai
Kolkata: It was an awesome batting display by Chennai Super Kings as they rode half-centuries by Faf du Plessis (50), Moeen Ali (58) and a ruthless 72 off 27 balls by Ambati Rayudu to reach a colossal total of 218 for four against Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.
This is the yellow shirts' highest ever total against Mumbai, two of the most decorated sides, in the history of IPL.
When Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma decided to chase after winning the toss, he would have possibly shown confidence on his big-hitting line-up for a crack at a total in the region of 180-plus. However, they will need an extraordinary effort here to make a match of it.
Rayudu, coming in at number five, showed some extraordinary hitting - attack Jasprit Bumrah time and again to finish with seven sixes and four boundaries in his innings.
Mumbai, Chennai renew old rivalry on new turf
Kolkata: A Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings clash has been one of the traditional rivalries in the history of IPL - and it will be no different when they face off at the neutral venue of Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today.
It will be interesting to see if the current champions, in fourth spot of the table after their seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, can build on the last win which saw them chasing down a par target on a decent batting surface. Opener Quinton de Kock’s return to form was a heartening one for the Mumbai Paltan, though a few question marks still linger about their middle order.
Chennai have looked the most well-rounded side at the halfway mark, with Dhoni’s captaincy always an added bonus for them. With the erstwhile Kotla wicket doing a bit for the seamers, Mumbai’s best chance lies in chasing after restricting the rivals with the Trent Boult-Jasprit Bumrah combination making early inroads.
Surely, we have a cracker of a contest on our hands.
