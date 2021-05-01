Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

08:24PM



08:07PM



Rayudu blitz takes Chennai to highest total against Mumbai

Kolkata: It was an awesome batting display by Chennai Super Kings as they rode half-centuries by Faf du Plessis (50), Moeen Ali (58) and a ruthless 72 off 27 balls by Ambati Rayudu to reach a colossal total of 218 for four against Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

This is the yellow shirts' highest ever total against Mumbai, two of the most decorated sides, in the history of IPL.

When Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma decided to chase after winning the toss, he would have possibly shown confidence on his big-hitting line-up for a crack at a total in the region of 180-plus. However, they will need an extraordinary effort here to make a match of it.

Rayudu, coming in at number five, showed some extraordinary hitting - attack Jasprit Bumrah time and again to finish with seven sixes and four boundaries in his innings.

07:52PM



Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:46PM



07:44PM



Ambati Rayudu (right) of Chennai Super Kings celebrates his fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:40PM



07:39PM



07:35PM



Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings hits over the top for a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:29PM



07:22PM



Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:16PM



07:07PM



07:05PM



Kieron Pollard (centre) of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:03PM



Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:59PM



06:55PM



Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:48PM



06:47PM



Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:44PM



06:42PM



Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:39PM



06:35PM



Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:25PM



06:21PM



Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings are seen in the middle. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:15PM



06:08PM



Trent Boult (left) of Mumbai Indians, along with teammates, celebrate the wicket Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:04PM



06:03PM



06:01PM



Captain of Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni with captain of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma during the toss held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Image Credit: Sportzpics

05:46PM



05:38PM



05:32PM



05:28PM



05:27PM



Mumbai, Chennai renew old rivalry on new turf

Kolkata: A Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings clash has been one of the traditional rivalries in the history of IPL - and it will be no different when they face off at the neutral venue of Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today.

It will be interesting to see if the current champions, in fourth spot of the table after their seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, can build on the last win which saw them chasing down a par target on a decent batting surface. Opener Quinton de Kock’s return to form was a heartening one for the Mumbai Paltan, though a few question marks still linger about their middle order.

Chennai have looked the most well-rounded side at the halfway mark, with Dhoni’s captaincy always an added bonus for them. With the erstwhile Kotla wicket doing a bit for the seamers, Mumbai’s best chance lies in chasing after restricting the rivals with the Trent Boult-Jasprit Bumrah combination making early inroads.