Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rayudu blitz takes Chennai to highest total against Mumbai

Kolkata: It was an awesome batting display by Chennai Super Kings as they rode half-centuries by Faf du Plessis (50), Moeen Ali (58) and a ruthless 72 off 27 balls by Ambati Rayudu to reach a colossal total of 218 for four against Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

This is the yellow shirts' highest ever total against Mumbai, two of the most decorated sides, in the history of IPL.

When Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma decided to chase after winning the toss, he would have possibly shown confidence on his big-hitting line-up for a crack at a total in the region of 180-plus. However, they will need an extraordinary effort here to make a match of it.

Rayudu, coming in at number five, showed some extraordinary hitting - attack Jasprit Bumrah time and again to finish with seven sixes and four boundaries in his innings.


Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu (right) of Chennai Super Kings celebrates his fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings hits over the top for a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard (centre) of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians players
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis
Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings are seen in the middle. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Trent Boult
Trent Boult (left) of Mumbai Indians, along with teammates, celebrate the wicket Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics



MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma
Captain of Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni with captain of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma during the toss held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Image Credit: Sportzpics





Mumbai, Chennai renew old rivalry on new turf

Kolkata: A Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings clash has been one of the traditional rivalries in the history of IPL - and it will be no different when they face off at the neutral venue of Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today.

It will be interesting to see if the current champions, in fourth spot of the table after their seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, can build on the last win which saw them chasing down a par target on a decent batting surface. Opener Quinton de Kock’s return to form was a heartening one for the Mumbai Paltan, though a few question marks still linger about their middle order.

Chennai have looked the most well-rounded side at the halfway mark, with Dhoni’s captaincy always an added bonus for them. With the erstwhile Kotla wicket doing a bit for the seamers, Mumbai’s best chance lies in chasing after restricting the rivals with the Trent Boult-Jasprit Bumrah combination making early inroads.

Surely, we have a cracker of a contest on our hands.

