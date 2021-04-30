Follow all the actions live here ...
RCB pack a punch against Punjab Kings
Kolkata: It will take an extraordinary effort from KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings, placed sixth in the table, to put Royal Challengers Bangalore in a spot of bother when they face off at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.
The Ahmedabad surface is likely to see a batting fest with both sides loaded with enough firepower, but Punjab’s best chance lies in chasing here – should they be able to contain Virat Kohli’s men at a par score. Incidentally, Glenn Maxwell may have a point to prove against Rahul’s men as he was dropped by the franchise after a rather poor season with the bat in the UAE.
RCB, with 10 points from six matches, have a play-off spot within their grasp while Punjab still have a mountain to climb with just two wins from an equal number of matches. It’s time for Rahul’s men to show that they are just not there to make up the numbers.
Read more
- IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians take heart from De Kock's form ahead of key clash
- IPL 2021: Top order changes at Kolkata Knight Riders after loss to Delhi Capitals
- IPL 2021: How Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw won the match in the first over against Kolkata Knight Riders
- Mr. Cricket UAE Anis Sajan and JP Duminy talk IPL 2021
- IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw powers Delhi Capitals to 7-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders — in pictures
- IPL 2021: Straight Bat with Gulf News and Mr. Cricket UAE Anis Sajan - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders