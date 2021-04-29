Follow all the actions live here ....
Delhi hold the edge against KKR
The Delhi Capitals will want to calm their nerves after two thrillers in previous matches in the Indian Premier League 2021. But that’s not easy when they face the Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad today. For, Eoin Morgan side has come off a good win against Punjab Kings and will be looking to secure a spot in the top half of the points table.
But KKR still has batting issues. Their openers have been misfiring, unable to make an impact in the powerplay. The middle-order too has shown signs of fragility. So, Rahul Tripathi and Morgan will have to bat deep to enhance KKR’s prospects.
No such problems for Delhi, whose top-order batsmen have weighed in well in one game or other. They will only be too keen to put behind them the heartbreak against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. On current form, Delhi have the advantage against KKR.
