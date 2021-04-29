Avesh Khan
Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Click here to see the scoreboard

Follow all the actions live here ....



Axar Patel
Axar Patel (left) of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals dlivers the ball. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Nitish Rana
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics










Eoin Morgan and Rishabh Pant
Caption of Kolkata Knight Riders Eoin Morgan (left) with caption of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant during the toss held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Delhi hold the edge against KKR

The Delhi Capitals will want to calm their nerves after two thrillers in previous matches in the Indian Premier League 2021. But that’s not easy when they face the Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad today. For, Eoin Morgan side has come off a good win against Punjab Kings and will be looking to secure a spot in the top half of the points table.

But KKR still has batting issues. Their openers have been misfiring, unable to make an impact in the powerplay. The middle-order too has shown signs of fragility. So, Rahul Tripathi and Morgan will have to bat deep to enhance KKR’s prospects.

No such problems for Delhi, whose top-order batsmen have weighed in well in one game or other. They will only be too keen to put behind them the heartbreak against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. On current form, Delhi have the advantage against KKR.

Read more