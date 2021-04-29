Kolkata: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will seek redemption against Rajasthan Royals when the two lock horns at the early IPL game of the day at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The legion of ‘Mumbai Paltan’ fans will be relieved at the fact that despite showing two wins from five matches so far, the five-time winners are in fourth position in the points table – where one win makes a lot of difference. What their decorated skipper Rohit Sharma will, of course, look for is their batsmen to come good on a refreshingly different wicket in New Delhi this time where batmen will find life easier.
Royals, who also have two wins out of five but are seventh in the table due to run-rate, have been hamstrung with injuries to two of their superstars: Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. They will have to make do with the available resources – as flying in an overseas players in these Corona-plagued times is impossible.
It’s high time the likes of Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia or Riyan Parag support their bowlers with a greater show of responsibility if the team has to progress in the tournament.