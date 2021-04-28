Follow all the actions live here ...
Chennai enjoy the edge against Hyderabad
Kolkata: It’s a mis-matched battle between a resurgent Chennai Super Kings, currently in second position of IPL standings, as they take on cellar team Sunrisers Hyderabad in what’s the first match for both at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today.
A Super Over heartbreak in their last match against Delhi Capitals may have given David Warner’s men some positives, but the thin middle order batting continues to be an area of concern for them. Chennai, on the other hand, have plugged their gaps well this season and their spinners will be relishing the prospect of capitalizing on the traditionally slow and low surface of Delhi.
The Orange Army, meanwhile, will be banking a lot on the irrespresible Rashid Khan again to put the brakes on the rival batsmen. Their team management will also do well to realise that they cannot afford to drop Manish Pandey from the number three or four spot, should they look to bring some solidity and experience in the line-up.
It’s over to the Indian capital then...
