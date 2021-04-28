Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings bowls.

Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi of Chennai Super Kings bowls.


Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings bowls.


Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.


David Warner
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.






David Warner and MS Dhoni
Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner (left) with Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the toss held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.



Chennai enjoy the edge against Hyderabad

Kolkata: It’s a mis-matched battle between a resurgent Chennai Super Kings, currently in second position of IPL standings, as they take on cellar team Sunrisers Hyderabad in what’s the first match for both at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today.

A Super Over heartbreak in their last match against Delhi Capitals may have given David Warner’s men some positives, but the thin middle order batting continues to be an area of concern for them. Chennai, on the other hand, have plugged their gaps well this season and their spinners will be relishing the prospect of capitalizing on the traditionally slow and low surface of Delhi.

The Orange Army, meanwhile, will be banking a lot on the irrespresible Rashid Khan again to put the brakes on the rival batsmen. Their team management will also do well to realise that they cannot afford to drop Manish Pandey from the number three or four spot, should they look to bring some solidity and experience in the line-up.

It’s over to the Indian capital then...

