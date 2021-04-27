AB de Villiers to the rescue of RCB
The rescue acts of AB de Villiers are not new for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He conjured up an unbeaten 75 (42 balls) to guide RCB to 171/5 against the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2021 game in Ahmedabad tonight.
Put to bat by Delhi captain Rishabh Pant, RCB’s good start turned in a mini-crisis when Glenn Maxwell (25 off 20) departed, leaving them at 60/3. But that was when RCB Superman De Villiers turned up.
He first repaired the innings with a 54-run stand with Rajat Patidar (31 from 22) before launching into three sixes against Marcus Stoinis in the final over. That 23 runs from the over would have shifted the balance in RCB’s favour.
Delhi have the batting to chase a target of 172, but early wickets could undermine it. And RCB have a better bowling this year.
The Delhi Capitals have come off a Super Over win, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore aim to bounce back from their first loss in the Indian Premier League 2021. So the face-off throws up the prospect of an exciting match tonight with Rishabh Pant’s Delhi enjoying the edge.
With the action having shifted to Ahmedabad, both the set of batsmen must be rubbing their hands in glee. For, the ball comes on to the bat nicely at the Motera pitch. A run-riot is expected, but that expectation should be tempered with the fact that fast bowlers could get some help early on.
There’s little to separate the two balanced sides. Perhaps, this is a good time for Delhi to bring in Anrich Nortje since off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has gone to support his family in Chennai when COVID-19 has wrought havoc all over India.
Despite the loss to the Chennai Super Kings, Virat Kohli’s RCB has no real reason to hit the panic buttons. So Navdeep Saini may retain his place, and Harshal Patel is likely to continue at the death despite the Ravindra Jadeja blitz.