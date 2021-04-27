AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

AB de Villiers to the rescue of RCB

The rescue acts of AB de Villiers are not new for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He conjured up an unbeaten 75 (42 balls) to guide RCB to 171/5 against the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2021 game in Ahmedabad tonight.

Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan on the developments halfway through match 22.

Put to bat by Delhi captain Rishabh Pant, RCB’s good start turned in a mini-crisis when Glenn Maxwell (25 off 20) departed, leaving them at 60/3. But that was when RCB Superman De Villiers turned up.

He first repaired the innings with a 54-run stand with Rajat Patidar (31 from 22) before launching into three sixes against Marcus Stoinis in the final over. That 23 runs from the over would have shifted the balance in RCB’s favour.

Delhi have the batting to chase a target of 172, but early wickets could undermine it. And RCB have a better bowling this year.

07:40PM



07:38PM



07:36PM



AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:34PM



07:33PM



07:31PM



07:28PM



Washington Sundar of Royal Challengers Bangalore bats. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:26PM



07:20PM



07:12PM



Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore bats. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:11PM



07:07PM



07:02PM



06:56PM



06:53PM



Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:52PM



06:50PM



06:45PM



06:41PM



Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore bats. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:39PM



06:36PM



06:30PM



06:29PM



06:24PM



06:21PM



Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore is bowled by Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:18PM



Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals drop the catch of Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:11PM



06:08PM



Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore bats. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:04PM



06:00PM



05:52PM



05:46PM



05:45PM



05:42PM



05:39PM



05:38PM



05:37PM



05:35PM



Virat Kohli Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals at the toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics

05:33PM



05:31PM



05:26PM



05:25PM



The Delhi Capitals have come off a Super Over win, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore aim to bounce back from their first loss in the Indian Premier League 2021. So the face-off throws up the prospect of an exciting match tonight with Rishabh Pant’s Delhi enjoying the edge.

Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan on expectations for match 22.

With the action having shifted to Ahmedabad, both the set of batsmen must be rubbing their hands in glee. For, the ball comes on to the bat nicely at the Motera pitch. A run-riot is expected, but that expectation should be tempered with the fact that fast bowlers could get some help early on.

There’s little to separate the two balanced sides. Perhaps, this is a good time for Delhi to bring in Anrich Nortje since off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has gone to support his family in Chennai when COVID-19 has wrought havoc all over India.