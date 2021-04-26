The Kolkata Knight Riders are desperate to lift themselves from the basement of the Indian Premier League 2021 table. Today, they come against the Punjab Kings, who have their tails up after trouncing five-time champions Mumbai Indians. That makes for an exciting encounter in Ahmedabad.
After four defeats from five matches, KKR need to get their act together. Their approach is rather confusing. Initially, they adopted England’s tactics of attacking batting from the start. Not surprising since Eoin Morgan leads them. But in the last match, they struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking.
Morgan’s KKR have an abundance of batting talent, but there’s a lack of clarity in the approach. They need to fix it fast to turn their campaign around. And that has to start with this match.
K.L. Rahul’s PBKS are eyeing a playoff slot. They have put behind them three losses in a row and are more or less a settled combination. The batting is more assured, but the bowling might need some tweaks. More so, since the action has shifted to Ahmedabad. On current form, Punjab should win. But don’t write off Kolkata. They are wounded tigers