Follow all the actions live here ....
Half time report: Delhi Capitals set 160-run target on a slow wicket
Kolkata: Delhi Capitals rode a sparkling half-century by Prithvi Shaw (53 off 39 balls) and a few cameo efforts by skipper Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith to reach a challenging total of 159 for four against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.
Once again, Shaw and senior pro Shikhar Dhawan (28) had given a flying start to reach 81 but once the two openers fell in quick succession, Delhi lost a shade in terms of momentum. Pant (37) and Steve Smith (34 not out) tried their best to take the side over 150 on a difficult batting surface.
It won't be an easy job for Sunrisers against a quality Delhi spin attack, but the trio of Warner-Bairstow-Williamson surely know how to go about their job.
Spinners hold key as Delhi face Hyderabad
Kolkata: It could be a battle of the spinners when Sunrisers Hyderabad, now seventh in the rankings, clash with Delhi Capitals on the show deck of M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the evening game of the day.
Rishabh Pant’s Delhi, on a high after beating Mumbai Indians, has a problem of plenty about their selection of slow bowlers in Ravi Ashwin, veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra and the left-arm spinning allrounder Axar Patel. The latter has joined the squad after completing his completing his isolation period after a bout of Covid-19.
Sunrisers will once again look at their go-to man Rashid Khan while the choice of the second spinner could be tricky. Despite having quality off spinners in overseas recruits like Mohammed Nabi or Mujeeb-ur Rehman, their quartet of foreigners now select themselves in captain David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Rashid.
Brace yourself for a possible low-scoring thriller…
read more
- IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan faces the heat as KKR land in cellar of table
- IPL 2021: Hussey hints at big shake-up in KKR playing XI after Rajasthan Royals loss
- IPL 2021 Match 19: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs — As it happened
- IPL 2021: Straight Bat with Gulf News and Mr. Cricket UAE Anis Sajan - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
- IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi's commitment and focus is sorted, says Anil Kumble
- Kuldeep Yadav needs to stay mentally strong, seek advice and analyse: Paul Adams