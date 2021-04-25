Delhi Capitals players
Delhi Capitals players celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics






David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Half time report: Delhi Capitals set 160-run target on a slow wicket

Kolkata: Delhi Capitals rode a sparkling half-century by Prithvi Shaw (53 off 39 balls) and a few cameo efforts by skipper Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith to reach a challenging total of 159 for four against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

Once again, Shaw and senior pro Shikhar Dhawan (28) had given a flying start to reach 81 but once the two openers fell in quick succession, Delhi lost a shade in terms of momentum. Pant (37) and Steve Smith (34 not out) tried their best to take the side over 150 on a difficult batting surface.

It won't be an easy job for Sunrisers against a quality Delhi spin attack, but the trio of Warner-Bairstow-Williamson surely know how to go about their job.

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Siddarth Kaul (right) of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics







Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics




Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics






Captain of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant (left) and David Warner, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, during the toss held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Image Credit: Sportzpics




Spinners hold key as Delhi face Hyderabad

Kolkata: It could be a battle of the spinners when Sunrisers Hyderabad, now seventh in the rankings, clash with Delhi Capitals on the show deck of M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the evening game of the day.

Rishabh Pant’s Delhi, on a high after beating Mumbai Indians, has a problem of plenty about their selection of slow bowlers in Ravi Ashwin, veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra and the left-arm spinning allrounder Axar Patel. The latter has joined the squad after completing his completing his isolation period after a bout of Covid-19.

Sunrisers will once again look at their go-to man Rashid Khan while the choice of the second spinner could be tricky. Despite having quality off spinners in overseas recruits like Mohammed Nabi or Mujeeb-ur Rehman, their quartet of foreigners now select themselves in captain David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Rashid.

Brace yourself for a possible low-scoring thriller…

