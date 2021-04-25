The Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll with an unbeaten streak in the first four games of the Indian Premier League 2021. Virat Kohli’s side never had it so good. It makes them formidable, but the lurking feeling is that a stumble may send them reeling. That makes today’s encounter with the Chennai Super Kings more significant.
If there’s any side capable of derailing Bangalore, it’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai. For CSK’s credentials are very good. Their three wins in a row have come after a loss in the first game. Which means the team is high on confidence.
That confidence stems from their bowling backed by some solid batting, led by the consistent Faf du Plessis. Pacers Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran have been impressive upfront and spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali have been wicket-takers.
Bangalore too have a fine batting line-up where No. 3 is the lone weak spot. Kohli’s tactics would be to undermine the CSK batting. For the first time in years, RCB has the bowling strength to do it.
So Kohli holds the aces now, but Dhoni is a magician. Don’t discount that.