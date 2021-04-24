Follow all the actions live here ....
Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals look to revive campaign
Kolkata: The battle of two sides at the bottom of the table: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals could be an interesting one as the Wankhede track in Mumbai has made for some lively contests in IPL 2021 so far.
Both have managed only one win out of four matches and will look for full points if they want to salvage the campaign before it’s too late. It’s quite likely that Knights may have been energized after their valiant case against Chennai Super Kings where they fell short by 18 runs the other day. Sanju Samson’s men, on the other hand, have had little time to shake off the pummeling they received at the hands of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli the other day.
While KKR will take heart from the way Andre Russell, so often their saviour in the past, had been hitting the ball in the previous game. Royals, on the other hand, will desperately want Jos Buttler and Samson to take more responsibility if they want to turn the tables on Eoin Morgan’s brigade.
