Welcome to Match 52 of Indian Premier League 2021 in the UAE. Gulf News readers join our experts to take you through this evening's contest in Abu Dhabi where Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are expected to go for the kill against a lacklustre Sunrisers Hyderabad and push for the second spot in the table.
Full scorecard here
Mid-match summary: Patel, Christian help RCB restrict SRH to 141
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
The strengths and weaknesses of Sunrisers Hyderabad were on full display against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. A good start despite an early loss didn’t translate into a fighting total as Hyderabad finished at 141/7 in 20 overs in the face of some excellent bowling by Bangalore in Match 52 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).
After Virat Kohli opted to bowl, Hyderabad’s ploy of moving Abhishek Sharma to the opening slot didn’t work and it was left to Williamson to carry the batting. Jason Roy was lucky but hung on gamely as the duo strung together 70 runs for the second wicket, but left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed kept them in check.
After Williamson’s departure, Hyderabad went into a free-fall with Dan Christian (2-14), Harshal Patel (3-33) and Yuzvendra Chahal wreaking havoc. And the score never reached the heights it promised. A target of 142 is well within Bangalore grasp.
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
Royal Challengers Bangalore won’t be satisfied with a play-off spot. They will want to finish in the top two on the IPL 2021 leaderboard as it comes with perks in the qualifiers. So Virat Kohli Kohli will rally RCB to take full points from the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 6, 2021). Kane Williamson will have trouble motivating his teammates as Hyderabad have nothing left to play for except their pride.
Hyderabad’s chance of troubling Bangalore are not very good since Rashid Khan is their lone strike bowler and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has ceased to be incisive. It would be interesting to see how Umran Malik, the new tearaway from Jammu and Kashmir, shapes against the classy Bangalore batters.
MORE ON IPL 2021 IN UAE
- IPL 2021 in UAE: The Sharjah pitch puzzle and the run drought
- IPL 2021 in UAE: Gulf News readers join experts to go over Mumbai Indians' romp against Rajasthan Royals
- IPL 2021 in UAE: Can Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore go the distance this year?
- IPL 2021 in UAE: Meeting my hero Sourav Ganguly was a dream come true
Jason Roy will look to make amends when Hyderabad bats and Williamson will look to bat deep after last game’s slump. So some exciting duels are in store. Let’s see how they pan out