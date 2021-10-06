Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jason Roy falls after scoring a chancy 44 against Bangalore. Image Credit: IPL

Welcome to Match 52 of Indian Premier League 2021 in the UAE. Gulf News readers join our experts to take you through this evening's contest in Abu Dhabi where Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are expected to go for the kill against a lacklustre Sunrisers Hyderabad and push for the second spot in the table.

Full scorecard here

08:10PM



08:09PM



Mid-match summary: Patel, Christian help RCB restrict SRH to 141

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The strengths and weaknesses of Sunrisers Hyderabad were on full display against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. A good start despite an early loss didn’t translate into a fighting total as Hyderabad finished at 141/7 in 20 overs in the face of some excellent bowling by Bangalore in Match 52 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).

After Virat Kohli opted to bowl, Hyderabad’s ploy of moving Abhishek Sharma to the opening slot didn’t work and it was left to Williamson to carry the batting. Jason Roy was lucky but hung on gamely as the duo strung together 70 runs for the second wicket, but left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed kept them in check.

After Williamson’s departure, Hyderabad went into a free-fall with Dan Christian (2-14), Harshal Patel (3-33) and Yuzvendra Chahal wreaking havoc. And the score never reached the heights it promised. A target of 142 is well within Bangalore grasp.

07:48PM



07:40PM



07:33PM



07:22PM



07:21PM



07:18PM



07:14PM



07:13PM



07:04PM



07:00PM



06:59PM



06:53PM



06:48PM



06:38PM



06:36PM



06:31PM



06:27PM



06:21PM



06:18PM



06:14PM



06:12PM



06:06PM



05:55PM



05:54PM



05:44PM



05:43PM



05:41PM



05:37PM



Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Royal Challengers Bangalore won’t be satisfied with a play-off spot. They will want to finish in the top two on the IPL 2021 leaderboard as it comes with perks in the qualifiers. So Virat Kohli Kohli will rally RCB to take full points from the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 6, 2021). Kane Williamson will have trouble motivating his teammates as Hyderabad have nothing left to play for except their pride.

Hyderabad’s chance of troubling Bangalore are not very good since Rashid Khan is their lone strike bowler and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has ceased to be incisive. It would be interesting to see how Umran Malik, the new tearaway from Jammu and Kashmir, shapes against the classy Bangalore batters.