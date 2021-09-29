Kohli run out as Bangalore lose second wicket in their chase against Rajasthan Royals

Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up three wickets to put the skids on Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Twitter/IPL

Welcome to Match No. 43 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gulf News readers join their experts to talk through an interesting battle coming up at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Full scorecard here

Evin Lewis, the West Indies opener, topscored for Rajasthan Royals with 58 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Twitter/IPL

Mid-match summary: Rajasthan waste brisk start as Bangalore strike back

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

A brisk start and a collapse - it was another typical performance from the Rajasthan Royals as they faced Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (September 29, 2021). A 77-run partnership between Evin Lewis (58 off 37 balls) and Yashwasvi Jaiswal (31 off 22) promised a huge total that never came, and Rajasthan finished with 149/9 in 20 overs.

Bangalore rode out the initial storm where debutant George Garton repeatedly suffered at the hands of Lewis. After Jaiswal fell, captain Sanju Samson (19) added another 23 with Lewis before the rot set in.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2-18 ) began the slide and two wickets in an over by Shahbaz Ahmed precipitated the collapse. Harshal Patel’s twin-strike ensured that Rajasthan didn’t cross 150.

By Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have virtually sealed their play-off spot in IPL 2021. Virat Kohli will want to cement it with full points from the game against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight (September 29, 2021).

Bangalore haven’t been in the best of form in the UAE. They suffered bad losses at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings. But Kohli and Glen Maxwell ensured there were no alarms against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Rajasthan’s last four chances are still alive, but they don’t seem to have the game to make the final charge. The batting is heavily reliant on Sanju Samson since Evin Lewis and Liam Livingstone haven’t struck form. Among the bowlers, Chris Morris has grabbed wickets but none of them looked like wreaking havoc.