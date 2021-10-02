Welcome to match Match No. 47 of the Indian Premier League 2021 in the UAE as Chennai Super Kings clash with Rajasthan Royals. Gulf News readers Romit Purohit and Amarpreet Singh join the experts to take you through the action from Sheikh Zayed stadium in Adu Dhabi.
Follow the live scores here
Match preview
Chennai Super Kings may have become the first team to reach the Indian Premier League play-offs on Thursday, but head coach Stephen Fleming said the team will not take their foot off the pedal as they take on Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi this evening.
With three more league games remaining, Chennai will aim to go on and seal a top-two finish that would give them two shots at qualifying for the October 15 final in Dubai.
Royals, who are currently on eight points, have their play-off qualification hopes hanging by a thread. They are currently seventh in the table and have a mountain to climb make it the play-offs.
A loss to CSK won’t spell their end, but it will mean that they need other results going in their favour to have any chance of qualifying.