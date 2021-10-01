Welcome to Match No.45 of IPL 2021 in UAE between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Dubai International Stadium this evening. Gulf News readers will be joining our experts to take you through a battle between teams with contrasting styles of cricket.
By AK Satish, Assistant Editor
Punjab Kings, in a desperate battle to keep their play-off hopes alive, suffered a major setback on the eve of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders when 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle announced that he is withdrawing from the Indian Premier League Season 14 due to bubble fatigue.
Already struggling to cope with a middle order crisis, Gayle’s pullout must have compounded Punjab’s woes, especially in a must-win tie against Kolkata. It’s not just the batting that should be concern for skipper KL Rahul, even the bowling and fielding need to be ironed out.
Will he have the time to do it? Not really, especially when the season is coming towards the home stretch in terms of league games.
On the other hand, Eoin Morgan’s Knights are marching ahead in full steam and a victory in today’s game will only enhance their play-off chances. The bowling department is working like a mean machine running through the opponents, while the openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer land the first punch in contrasting styles on the rival bowling attack, from which the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Morgan, Andre Russell build their innings on. Morgan and Dinesh Karthik have been quiet so far in the tournament, which could change today.