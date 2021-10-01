KL Rahul (left) and Eoin Morgan, captain of Punjab King and Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Welcome to Match No.45 of IPL 2021 in UAE between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Dubai International Stadium this evening. Gulf News readers will be joining our experts to take you through a battle between teams with contrasting styles of cricket.

By AK Satish, Assistant Editor

Punjab Kings, in a desperate battle to keep their play-off hopes alive, suffered a major setback on the eve of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders when 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle announced that he is withdrawing from the Indian Premier League Season 14 due to bubble fatigue.

Already struggling to cope with a middle order crisis, Gayle’s pullout must have compounded Punjab’s woes, especially in a must-win tie against Kolkata. It’s not just the batting that should be concern for skipper KL Rahul, even the bowling and fielding need to be ironed out.

Will he have the time to do it? Not really, especially when the season is coming towards the home stretch in terms of league games.