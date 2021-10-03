Welcome to Match No. 49 as Kolkata Knight Riders face off against poor old Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gulf News readers Abhijit Roy and Inayath Shah join the Gulf News experts to take you through the match from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
MATCH PREVIEW
Kolkata Knight Riders are in sight of a playoff spot in IPL 2021 in the UAE. Eoin Morgan’s side is well placed with a healthy Net Run Rate, but a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday will save them needless jitters. KKR have turned around their dawdling campaign in Season 14 with a string of stirring performances in the UAE. But they will want to be content with the fifth slot of the last two years.
In Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders have tricky opponents. With two wins from 11, the Kane Williamson-led SRH are out of contention, but they have been upsetting fancied teams and running some of them very close. KKR will want to steer clear of that.
KKR have been functioning well as a unit, but the form of captain Morgan and the fitness of overseas players Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson is a worry. The pace pack has been struggling, but the spinners have been bailing them out. They can beat Hyderabad, provided they don’t slip up.