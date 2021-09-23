Welcome to the coverage of Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders. We have our team of readers along with our experts to take you through the clash being held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi
Follow the live scores here
Following a tech glitch, we are back with you - with Mumbai storming to 56-0
https://twitter.com/ARoy2011/status/1441040806652039168
PREVIEW
The Mumbai Indians have Kolkata Knight Riders’ number. Twelve wins in the last 13 meetings reflect a near-domination by Mumbai. That’s precisely the IPL record Eoin Morgan’s side will seek to rectify at the Zayed Cricket Stadium today (Thursday, September 23, 2021).
Kolkata are in the right frame of mind to do that, having dismantled the Royal Challengers Bangalore the other day with some incisive bowling. That could work again since Mumbai batting’s fragility was exposed by the Chennai Super Kings.
Mumbai batting will be bolstered if Rohit Sharma returns to lead them, making for an exciting game. And Kolkata’s batting would face a sterner examination from the varied Mumbai attack.