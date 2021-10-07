Mumbai Indians will have all to play for in the last league game on Friday, but their fortunes hinge a lot on the KKR-RR game on Thursday. Image Credit: IPL

Kolkata: The last day of league matches of IPL 2021 in the UAE on Friday ends with a double-header and as always, may still have plenty to play for in the race for the fourth team in the play-offs. One has to wait till the end of the high stakes match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals on Thursday evening to weigh the significance.

Both matches will start at 6 pm UAE time - Mumbai Indians taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi as Delhi Capitals round off their engagements against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.

Mumbai, five-time champions who are now fifth in the points table, find themselves in an unfamiliar position of having to depend on the fate of the KKR-RR game on Thursday. If the Knights prevail as per the form books and finish on 14 points, then they are certain to get through as the fourth team to the play-offs as they have got a far superior net run-rate that Rohit Sharma’s men. However, should they lose the game, Mumbai and KKR will be left at 12 points and the former will have the benefit of knowing how big they need to win against Sunrisers in their last game.

Delhi Capitals, who have assured themselves of either of the top two positions, will not like to take their foot off the pedal against Virat Kohli’s men - who came through some difficult contests to be sitting in the third position with 16 points.

Speaking to Delhi Capitals media, Kagiso Rabada - Delhi’s South African attacking lynchpin said: “It’s been a great season. We’ve given ourselves another chance to play for a spot in the final, so we are thrilled by that. Even though the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore doesn’t hold a lot of significance for us we should not take our foot off the pedal. We should just keep playing the way we have been playing.”

Asked if the first leg loss to RCB will be playing on their minds, Rabada said: “Our loss against RCB in the first half of the tournament is definitely a thing of the past. However, we know how threatening they can be. They have some really destructive batters and Harshal Patel has been doing extremely well. We need to believe in our strengths. The result in our last match against RCB is a thing of the past, but we still need to learn from that result

We’ve done really great work so far. We have earned the right to be in this position and we have been in this position before, which helps. We are going to give it our all in the upcoming matches and look to play our best cricket in the business-end of the tournament - Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals fast bowler

The express bowler, who was often overshadowed by his ‘partner-in-crime’ Anrich Nortje in the UAE leg of the season, added that the team will look to play its best cricket in the business-end of the tournament, “We’ve done really great work so far. We have earned the right to be in this position and we have been in this position before, which helps. We are going to give it our all in the upcoming matches and look to play our best cricket in the business-end of the tournament.”

Rabada found himself in a rather unusual situation in Delhi Capitals’ last match against Chennai when he needed to close out the match with the bat. Looking back at it, he said: “It wasn’t the most ideal situation, but I backed myself to put the team in a winning position when we needed 2 runs from 3 balls, by at least getting Hetmyer on strike. I tried to watch the ball and anticipate where Bravo was going to bowl. I just wanted to get bat on ball and that worked for us.”

Friday’s matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Abu Dhabi, 6 pm UAE

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals